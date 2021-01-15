The suspected head of 3.5M crypto mining fraud bought money in country club

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued a man in the United States whom they suspected as a leader in a duplicitous cryptocurrency mining job.

As per the complaint filed on 8 January this year, Donald G. Blackstad defrauded over $3.5million from shareholders using three different firms.

The business included an entity that operates parts of a vehicle, an oil and gas industry, as well as Energy Sources International (ESI) Blackstad was the only employed worker.

As per the complaint, that particular issue entails an offering swindle coordinated by Blackstad in which he raised roughly $3.5444 million from 14 different shareholders and sale of securities in three different firms he was in charge and ran them. It added that rather than saving the finances as he has assured, Blackstad spent a massive portion of the proceeds of the savings for his personal use, such as own entertainment, buying a stake in a country club, buying of lavish automobile and funding illegal security businesses.

Through his claimed cryptocurrency mining firm, Blackstad allegedly stole $550,000 from five different people. He sold them their money as a way of covering the costs of equipment.

However, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says Blackstad used almost half of his earnings in restaurants, hotels, and nightclubs.

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Blackstad in a separate $6.2 million inside trading scheme in the summer.

It is not the first time

This is not the first time alleged cryptocurrency mining missions have been used to defraud stakeholders.

As recently reported by Hard Fork, Bitqyck, another fake cryptocurrency mining business, was able to sell $13 million worth of proof to over 13,000 stakeholders. The firm, which is ESI, presented as a state-of-the-art cryptocurrency mining locality.

In his email, Blackstad wrote that the mining missions provided a unique chance to people who look to make considerable savings in the cryptocurrency mining businesses.

The entity was to produce cryptocurrency-using electricity it had previously secured at below-market rates. However, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) found out that the partnership did not even exist.

What is even more, the whole of the mining mission did not exist, and the firm, which sold the tokens, deemed uncertified security exchanges.

The founders agreed to take back $13 million funding to 13,000 stakeholders, with interest and charged a sum of $10 million in civil fines.