United States of America timely warning satellites assisted prevent casualties from Iran’s missile attack

Trump: “No Iraqi or American lives were lost due to the precautions taken, the dispersion forces, and a timely warning system that operated very well.”

WASHINGTON- At the Wednesday’s statements at the White House, the United States of America President Donald Trump confirmed that no Americans lost their lives or harmed by the Iranian ballistic missiles that fired on January 7, at two military installations of the United States of America in Iraq.

Donald Trump stated that the prior military warning system was among the reasons for the casualties’ aversion.

Iran dismissed 16 close-range ballistic missiles at two military bases hosting the United States of America military in Iraq and coalition employee, Defense Secretary Mark Esper confirmed to the reporters at the pentagon on January 8.

The violence came as retaliation following the killing of the Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by the United States of America.

Donald Trump stated at the White House that no American of Iraqi died due to the precautions taken, the dispersion of forces, and the prior alert system that operated very well.

Following the sentiments of Donald Trump on January 8, defense personnel confirmed in a statement that the united states of America timely warning systems sensed the incoming ballistic missiles in advance, offering the united states of America and coalition army enough time to yield proper force protection measures.

Esper stated that the damage extent caused by the ballistic missile attack still under examination. He pointed out that the caution system activated and worked as intended.

The United States of America military cautioned of missile sendoffs by a geosynchronous constellation and polar orbit satellites armed with starring and scanning infrared sensors. The Space-Based Infrared System (SBIRS) comprises of four geostationary satellites; two held payloads on satellites in an extremely elliptical orbit, dual replenishment satellites, sensors, and immovable and mobile ground satellites.

The Space-Based Infrared Sensors satellites manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp and the payloads made by Northrop Grumman Corp.

The United States of America Air Force hurled four Space-Based Infrared Sensors satellites in the years 2011, 2013, 2017, and 2018. Additional of two set for deployment in the years 2020 and 2021. Every satellite estimated to have a price of $1.7 billion.

The statistics from the satellites go to an operation control station managed by the 460th Space Wing, with its locations at Buckley Air Force Base in Colorado.