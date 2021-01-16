Davos 2020: Is Carbon Neutrality Achievable to Formula 1 by The Year 2030?

Formula 1 racing is undoubtedly a polluting sport, or the previous owner Bernie Ecclestone was not interested in its sustainability by all means. However, many things have changed ever since the motor racing sport’s management was taken over by Liberty Media, a U.S. elite media group in the year 2017. According to last year’s announcement, F1 brought out its pioneer sustainability plan, intending to make itself neutral in carbon by 2030.

On meeting Yath Gangakumaran, the man behind the steering of the plan at the Davos World Economic Forum, he distanced himself from sport’s old guard and making comments on Mr. Ecclestone’s tenure. As compared to 10 or 15 years ago, business personnel and not ex-players who used to run it in a not-mature way run sport these days professionally. This has made it much sustainable, and it is catching up with other industries.

Lewis Hamilton on a mission to be carbon-neutral.

The F1 sportsman claims that the sport’s carbon footprint is material, but has nothing to do with the cars, which he deems to be the most fuel-efficient on earth, thanks to their design, which is lightweight, and innovative hybrid engines. The critical setbacks are the races themselves, being 22 this year, that requires a vast number of equipment, people, and cars to be shipped all around the world, mostly through aircraft.

Then there comes the issue of carbon dioxide emitted in huge amounts by formula 1’s over 500 million fans globally, who travel in numbers everywhere to watch the sport. It makes the 2030 target a little bullish, but Mr.Gangakumaran is confident that it will be achieved. The plan will only focus on emissions from F1 activities and competing individuals. That sums up to about 256000 C02 tonnes per year, according to Liberty Media’s F1 carbon footprint calculations.

The plan will not cover emissions steered by fans, and therefore, this is a bigger problem. Liberty, however, aims at encouraging fans to use public means of transport to get to F1 games and make races sustainable by the year 2025. The business plans to commit more to transfer its sustainable technologies to the world at large. Formula 1 has developed efficient brake systems and groundbreaking aerodynamics, which have been adopted in cars.

Professor Jenkins notes that the number of F1 races has increased from 21 to 22 this year. According to him, one of the most obvious ways of reducing carbon footprint would be to tone down the number of races. By 2022, all eyes will be on Formula 1 as it works towards achieving its aim. However, it faces tight competition from events like the World Cup, which could be carbon neutral by that time.