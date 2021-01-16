Germany leading globally in Renewable Power

The report was published by the British price comparison website from German company Statista, which categorically illustrated that renewable power, which included hydropower, was up to 12.74% of all the nation’s power mix as per the end of September.

Germany has been named as the world’s leader in the consumption of renewable power by a price comparison website in the UK. Statistics by Hamburg-based business intelligence company Statista claimed that clean power amounted to 12.74% of the German energy mix at the end of September.

The figures were somehow undermining, as they indicated Saudi Arabia ranks alongside Russia at the bottom of the table with none clean power consumption despite having connected a 300 MW Sakaka solar plant in November.

The choosing of the nations that were evaluated also raises some doubt. This is because it included all 19 G20 countries apart from Argentina but ended up examining clean energy consumption in Spain and Sweden.

EU leadership

The PR indicates European nations are the ones that lead as far as renewable energy consumption is concerned. The second country is the UK with 11.05% of clean power consumption, while the third nation is Sweden with 10.96%.

At the end of September, Spain produced 10.17% of its power from clean energy. Conforming to a press release, Italy, which is the historic pioneer of hydropower, consumed 8% of clean energy in its power mix. Brazil is among the leading non-EU member state. It has a 7.35% consumption of renewables.

Japan is not left behind as it has a consumption rate of 5.3% of clean power, while Turkey consumed 5.25% of renewables. Australia had a 4.75% consumption of clean energy in its power mix, while the US had a consumption rate of 4.32% of renewables. All these nations were the best top ten.

The next ten nations were as follows in descending order. However, their exact percentage data were not given, China, France, India, Canada, South Africa, Indonesia, Mexico, South Korea, followed by Russia and Saudi