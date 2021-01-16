Iran Bitcoin Strategy to beat Trump

The sanction imposed by the president of the United States on the Republic of Iran in the year 2017 has drastically affected its economy. The Iran economy is collapsing at a rate of 10 to 20 percent yearly. This economic fall has made Iran come up with a different coin to use in the global market. Currently, Iran is using cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin to evade the legal barriers. Bitcoin has extensive use in Iran by both the government and the people who are involved in importation. The Strategies used by Iran has made many countries to develop international regulation. The cryptocurrencies provide more channels for engagement compared to the barriers and sanction makers.

It has been a desire for the Iran government to use cryptocurrencies in international trade apart from the universal banking system. President Hassan Rouhani, in July 2018, declares that it will be launching cryptocurrency soon. After one month later of the Iranian news agencies associated with the Central Bank of Iran highlighted the features of cryptocurrency. The cryptocurrencies will use rial, which is Iran’s national currency. Various projects are developing multiple blockchains through the underlying technology for cryptocurrencies, as revealed by the central bank during the digital conference last year. The technology is already on trial stage by four Iranian banks; three among them are under sanction.

Transaction through cryptocurrency is already famous with Iran citizens; this is according to various reports. In some interviews, Iranian citizens have described bitcoin as the only means of forex exchange in Iran. Cryptocurrencies mining is a complex process in Iran that requires a lot of electricity and very significant in Iran. In a survey done in 2019, 25 % of the respondents of 1650 using bitcoin said they make a monthly profit of between 500- 3000 US dollars per month when they deal with cryptocurrency. The government of Iran also saw the importance of mining in society and has promised to improve the sector. In August 2019, there was a massive crackdown of companies abusing cheap and subsidized electricity, where the majority of cryptocurrency mining industries lost their licenses. After that crackdown, the Minister recognized mining activities and came up with rules and regulations to govern mining.

Moreover, Iran has attracted investors from other countries to collaborate via a blockchain platform. In 2017, Sweden allowed a local firm to survey and set up a mining firm in Iran by using bitcoin. In the year 2018, Iran, a Russian, set the agreement on how to collaborate on the blockchain industry.