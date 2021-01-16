NASA Taps Axiom Space for the First Habitable Commercial Module For The ISS

NASA has chosen a Houston-based firm named Axiom Space to help build the first-ever commercial habitat for the ISS (International Space Station). Axiom Space was founded in 2016, and the module they will make shall be used as the destination for any future commercial spaceflight plans, technology development, potentially housing experiments and more activities that are performed by commercial travelers that will be taking rides up to the international space station through human-rated rockets such as Boeing Starline and SpaceX Crew Dragon, soon after they resume regular operational service.

Its CEO and co-founder, Mr. Michael T, who, in the past, worked as the program manager at NASA for the ISS of Johnson Space Center, lead axiom Space. The firm brags of several ex-NASA talents on its small crew and ultimately plans to transform its in-space habitat into the basis of their private space point. They intend first to attach themselves to the International Space Station while they are still working. NASA has, in turn, extended the scheduled service lifespan of the International Space Station, even though the company contemporary leadership plans to ultimately encourage commercial facilities and private orbital lanes as an apt replacement.

In the year 2018, Axiom joined arms Philippe Starck, the designer who developed the luxury yacht for the famous Apple founder Mr. Steve Jobs. Together they hoped to provide an appearance at what the future of space station habitat might appear like including team quarters that have interactive displays along with a cupola that can offer a fantastic view of the world and the surrounding. The International Space Station habitat could not be a fledged private space point, although it is a vital step in the objective of NASA to further commercialize the already existing space points and eventually pave the way for additional commercial activities in the lower earth orbit.

Other tasks that Axiom Space is subjected to include providing at least one reliable commercial habitat at the price of being awarded the extensions to help them build more modules in the future. What shall come afterward is for the newly agreed partnership to negotiate the price and terms to govern the working of the contract for the habitat module, which shall additionally include a timeframe for delivery.