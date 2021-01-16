Revised AML regulations for the crypto companies showed in Singapore

The Payment Services Act 2019 (PSA) in Singapore was enforced on Tuesday, in the sense of global anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism finance laws–potentially affecting all Singapore-based crypto companies and exchanges.

As a consequence, Singapore crypto firms must first register and request for a permit to work in the jurisdiction.

Related to The Fifth European Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD5), which came into force on 10 January, Singapore’s long-awaited new rules, the PSA was approved. Singapore has also developed a future-oriented jurisdiction in the regulatory area of the crypto-currency industry in the interim months.

By 28 January, companies will be registered in a month with MAS and will report that they are premised in Singapore and operate a DPT enterprise. Once the companies have enrolled, they must register for a payment organization license in six months of grandfathering.

“The Payment Services Act presents the payments sector with a forward-looking as well as a robust regulatory framework,” said Loo Siew Yee in his speech. “The regulatory structure focused on operations and threats allows regulations to be effective in accordance and flexible to emerging business models. The PS Act would promote innovation and growth while at the same time reducing danger and enhancing faith in the payment system.

In enacting crypto-regulations, nations across the world continue to dance in line with the latest recommendations made in October 2018 by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which have changed in June 2019.

The action implies making preparations for the future when the creator and benefactor of a crypto-transaction, known as the “travel rule” of FATF, travels with payment.

“It is important to Singapore’s Monetary Authority that it’s FATF trained in a way,” said the chairman of the AML working group at the Global Digital Finance trading group, Malcolm Wright. “In July, they first went out and said that they were recommending that PSA gets introduced concerning the sending of origin and recipient information.”

MAS has began a review on digital assets just before Christmas with some changes to the PSA. Singapore is further compliant with the FATF; changes are expanding the regulations to include the exchange (or swap of) DPTs, availability of wallets for consumers or on account of consumer transactions; and DTP transaction brokering.

“Certain requirements [MAS] have gone a little further than FATF, while others still aren’t far as FATF wished to,” said Wright, who also is Principal Compliance Officer at Diginex. Diginex is a Hong Kong-headquartered company that offers organizational-based digital asset infrastructure.

In a new field like crypto, there are always concerns that regulators will impede progress. Nevertheless, as companies consolidate to address rising costs of regulation, AMLD5 will result in increased M&A operations in Europe.