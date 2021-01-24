Automated Biochemical Analyzers Market Size, Benefits, Advancements and Growth Opportunities 2020 to 2027

An automated biochemical analyzers is highly advanced instruments that is used by various healthcare organization. The analyzers assist in analyzing various biochemical components such as protein, enzymes, drugs of abuse, electrolytes, and metabolite. These components are analyzed for the diagnosing the renal, cardiac, and liver functions. The systems allows to switch between on-line and off-line analysis of nutrients and by-products concentrations in the analyzing sample.

Automated biochemical analyzers market is expected to grow due to the driving factors such as research and development activities across the healthcare industry, growing expenditure on biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry and others. The market is expected to have growth opportunities in coming years due to the rapidly changing technologies.

Top Leading companies are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Siemens AG

Abbott

Hologic, Inc.

Anton Paar GmbH

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Awareness Technology, Inc.

Transasia Bio-Medicals

The global automated biochemical analyzers market is segmented on the basis of product, modality, and end user. Based on the product the market is classified as fully automated biochemistry analyzers, and semi-automated biochemistry analyzers. Based on the modality the market is segmented as floor-standing, and bench-top. On the basis of end user the market is classified as hospitals, diagnostics laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automated biochemical analyzers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Automated biochemical analyzers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Automated Biochemical Analyzers Market – By Product

1.3.2 Automated Biochemical Analyzers Market – By Modality

1.3.3 Automated Biochemical Analyzers Market – By End User

1.3.4 Automated Biochemical Analyzers Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AUTOMATED BIOCHEMICAL ANALYZERS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

