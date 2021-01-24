High Speed Camera Market is expected to reach US$ 550.36 Mn in 2027
The global high speed camera market is estimated to account US$ 302.56 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 550.36 Mn by 2027.
High Speed camera are used for shooting slow motion videos. The camera takes thousands of burst images and compile them to create a smooth video. They are used to analyze events in slow motion and capture the effects which are invisible to naked eye. Advancements in high-speed sensor technology have presented the possibility for the creation of high-speed cameras. The more substantial resolution capacities mean a sharper image with less noise is possible, which can increase user’s abilities to see aspects of an event that were not visible prior. The high-speed camera allows events too quick to see with the human eye to be analyzed and captured.
Some of the Prominent Players Operating in High Speed Camera Market are: AOS Technologies AG, Fastec Imaging, Integrated Design Tools, Mikrotron GmbH, NAC Image Technology, NEC Corporation, Optronics GmbH, PCO AG, Photron, and Vision Research, among others.
The report segments the global high speed camera market as follows:
Global High Speed Camera Market – By Component
- Image Sensors
- Lens
- Batteries
- Image Processors
- Fans and Cooling System
- Memory Systems
- Others
Global High Speed Camera Market – By Resolution
- 2 MP
- 2 – 5 MP
- 5 MP and Above
Global High Speed Camera Market – By Frame Rate
- 1,000 – 5,000
- 5,000 – 20,000
- 20,000 – 100,000
- 100,000 and Above
Global High Speed Camera Market – By Application
- Automotive and Transportation
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Consumer Electronics
- Media and Entertainment
- Sports
- Healthcare
- Others
Global High Speed Camera Market – By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Middle EAST & Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America (SAM)
Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global High Speed Camera Market
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the High Speed Camera Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
