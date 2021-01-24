Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Global Size, Key Players Analysis, Business Growth, Regional Trends by 2025

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Overview:

The global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market accounted for US$ 986.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 53.2% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 28746.5 Mn in 2025.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

The analysis of the global market for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) until 2025 is an in-depth study of the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) industry, which focuses on global market trends. The report aims to provide an overview of the global market for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) with detailed market segmentation by product / application and by region. The global market for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) is expected to experience strong Growth over the forecast period.

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Key Players:

NWave Technologies

Sigfox

Semtech Corporation

Loriot.IO

Link Labs

Waviot

Ingenu, Inc.

Actility

Weightless SIG

Senet, Inc.

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Regional Analysis:

The Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2017 – 2025, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Table Of Content to be Continue….,

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2025.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

