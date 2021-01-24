Programmable Logic Controller Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type, Industry Vertical

Programmable logic controllers are electronic devices that are used for monitoring, controlling, and managing production processes. These controllers comprise components such as processor, power supply, input/output components, and other components. PLCs are manufactured to be robust and capable of operating under humidity, extreme temperatures, electrical noise, and vibrations.

Some of the prominent players operating in Programmable Logic Controller market are: ABB Ltd,Emerson Electric Co,General Electric Co,Honeywell International Inc,Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,Omron Corporation,Robert Bosch Gmbh,Rockwell Automation Inc,Schneider Electric SE,Siemens AG

The programmable logic controller market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors including increasing developments in the manufacturing industry. Further, increasing deployments in the automotive industry is supplementing the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is impeding the growth of the programmable logic controller market.

The global programmable logic controller market is segmented on the basis of type and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as integrated or compact PLC, modular PLC, small PLC, medium-sized PLC, and large PLC. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as automotive, energy & power, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and others.

The report segments the global Programmable Logic Controller market as follows:

Global Programmable Logic Controller Market – By Type

Integrated

Compact PLC

Modular PLC

Small PLC

Medium-sized PLC

Large PLC

Global Programmable Logic Controller Market – By Industry Vertical

Automotive

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Global Programmable Logic Controller Market – By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



