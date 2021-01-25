Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis, Regional Outlook, Market Analysis

Product derived from blood plasma on fractionation are called as plasma derivatives. Plasma derivatives are widely used to treat different diseases. Blood plasma helps to maintain pH level of body fluid. It is one of the important blood component in which WBC’s and platelets are suspended. It also helps in transporting nutrients throughout the body. Blood plasma contains more than 100 different components such as fibrinogen, albumin, immunoglobulins, clotting factors and protease inhibitors. There are variety of plasma derivatives available in market include albumin, factor VIII & IX, anti-inhibitor coagulation complex (AICC), immunoglobulins, including Rh immune globulin, alpha 1-proteinase inhibitor concentrate, and anti-thrombin III concentrate.

The Blood Plasma Derivatives market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising prevalence of diseases such as immunodeficiency diseases, hemophilia, etc., rising awareness towards blood & blood component donation, rising geriatric population, and adoption of blood plasma derivatives products.

Top Leading companies are:

Grifols, S.A.

SK Plasma Co., Ltd.

Fusion Health Care Pvt. Ltd.

Biotest AG

Green Cross Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

LFB S.A.

Octapharma AG

CSL Limited

Shire Plc

The global Blood Plasma Derivatives market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into Albumin, Factor VIII, Factor IX, Immunoglobulin, Hyperimmune Globulin, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into Hemophilia, Hypogammaglobulinemia, Immunodeficiency Diseases, von Willebrands Disease (vWD), and other application. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Blood Plasma Derivatives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Blood Plasma Derivatives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Blood Plasma Derivatives Market – By Type

1.3.2 Blood Plasma Derivatives Market – By Application

1.3.3 Blood Plasma Derivatives Market – By End User

1.3.4 Blood Plasma Derivatives Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BLOOD PLASMA DERIVATIVES MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. BLOOD PLASMA DERIVATIVES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

