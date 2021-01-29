Indoor Location Market Covering Prime Factors and Competitive Outlook : Senion, Cisco Systems, Zebra Technologies corporation, Broadcom, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Ericsson

Factors such as growing emphasis towards enhanced customer experience coupled with increase in number of connected devices are expected to the major factors expected to boost the growth of indoor location market in the coming years. Also, North America and Asia-Pacific region are anticipated to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players operating in the indoor location market in the coming years.

Market Insights

Increasing scope of application for indoor location to propel the market growth

Despite of emerging instances of the large scale indoor location system majority of the enterprises up till now have been testing these systems on a smaller scale, subsequently capturing the successes and later analyzing and designing the business case for large-scale deployments. Year 2019 onwards the indoor location market is anticipated to witness rollout for the large scale deployment of these indoor location services across numerous industry verticals. Sophistication of the connectivity and sensing technology in devices, advent of open ecosystem enabling the organizations to build more flexible business models and wide availability of the low-cost sensors and tags are some of the factors that would contribute to the growth in coming years. Logistics & transportation, manufacturing, and smart building are some of the prominent sector projected to experience this growth. Thus, the indoor location market is expected to provide substantial lucrative business opportunities for the indoor location market players in the coming years. Currently, the remote monitoring, inventory management, and predictive asset analytics collectively accounted for almost half of the global indoor location market by application in 2018. Moreover, the indoor location market for customer experience management is expected to grow with a CAGR of 27.6% in the coming years.

Increase in number of internet connected devices

Through advancement in positioning technologies the location positioning and navigation capabilities has improved significantly in the past decade. Further, the growing popularity of location based services especially for smartphones has gained substantial momentum in the past few years. As a result, the leading retailers and luxury retail brands are increasingly focusing on optimizing of marketing strategies towards their loyal customers through adoption of indoor location services for offering more exclusive offers. Subsequently, the retail industry is anticipated to be one of the major market driving forces for indoor location market in the coming years.

Application Insights

The inventory management segment is projected to witness a lucrative CAGR growth of 28.3% in the global indoor location market. The application for indoor location in recent years has witnessed a drastic increase across the globe. These applications vary from customer assistance and marketing to disaster management and recovery, asset management & tracking, security. The demand for warehouse space has exploded in recent years as eCommerce continues to grow. But it’s not just about the space. Customer expectations have evolved, which means warehouses need to operate more efficiently and extend services that reflect the customer journey. Often, this means embracing innovation and establishing new processes quickly. Indoor mapping and positioning technology for the inventory management streamlines the steps involved, cutting down on the time it takes to complete them. As a result, the growing scope of application is anticipated to drive the market growth of indoor location market in the forecast period.

Technology Insights

The ultra-wideband (UBW) technology enabled is expected to reach around US$ 3.0 billion in the overall indoor location market by 2027. The UWB is considered as an attractive technology for indoor localization because it is immune to interference from other signals owing to its radically different signal type and radio spectrum, while the UWB signal can penetrate a variety of materials, including walls (although metals and liquids can interfere with UWB signals). Moreover, the very short duration of UWB pulses make them less sensitive to multipath effects, allowing the identification of the main path in the presence of multipath signals and providing accurate estimation of the ToF (Time of flight). However, the slow progress in the UWB standard development, has limited the use of UWB in consumer products and portable user devices in particular as standard. Consequently, the ultra-wideband technology is projected to be major indoor location market in the coming years.

