Cycloheximide Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Purity Type (94% Purity Type, 95% Purity Type, 97% Purity Type, Others), Application (Microbial Culture, Agricultural)and Geography

Cycloheximide is a glutarimide antibiotic and natural fungicide isolated from Streptomyces griseus and a protein synthesis inhibitor in eukaryotic cells. It is routinely used as a selection agent in several types of isolation media. It can be used as a tool in molecular biology to determine the half-life of proteins, or in in chase experiments to analyze protein degradation. Cycloheximide is soluble in DMSO and ethanol.

Increase in use of cycloheximide in in vitro research applications is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, side effects associated with it will impede the market growth in the review period.

The Global Cycloheximide Market is segmented on the basis of purity type and application. Based on purity type, the market is segmented as 94% purity type, 95% purity type, 97% purity type, others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into microbial culture and agricultural.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cycloheximide Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Cycloheximide Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Cycloheximide Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Cycloheximide Market in these regions.

