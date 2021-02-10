Floor Coating Market Size Worth US$ 3,941.2 Mn by 2027: | Apurva India Pvt. Ltd,Asian Paints Limited,Grand Polycoats,The Lubrizol Corporation,Maris Polymers S.A.

The Floor Coating Market reached US$ 2,175.6 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The business intelligence study of the Floor Coating Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Floor Coating Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

The global Floor Coating Market accounted for US$ 2,175.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,941.2 Mn by 2027.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Apurva India Limited. Asian Paints Ltd Grand Polycoats Maris Polymers S.A. Michelman, Inc. The Lubrizol Corporation. The Sherwin-Williams Company. PPG Industries, Inc. 3M Company

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the highest share in the global market .The Asia-Pacific, floor coating market is primarily being driven by the growing demands for floor coating products mainly from the residential application segment. With the rise of individual residencies, luxurious residences, and multi-residential properties, the demand for innovative floor coating is anticipated to grow at a faster rate. The trend is foreseen to continue over the years, as the population in European counties continues to grow, thereby creating a huge space for residential constructions.

Floor coatings are applied on surfaces to impart slip resistance properties to them. Besides offering slip resistance, they also exhibit anti-vibration, antistatic, and waterproof properties. Floor coatings are used in residential and commercial projects to increase the durability of concrete floors with epoxy coatings. Epoxy, polyurethane, and acrylic coating on concrete floors enable them to withstand a considerable amount of static and dynamic loads.

