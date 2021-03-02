Probe Card Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2027

A probe card is an interface, which is used to perform wafer (a thin slice of semiconductor) test for a semiconductor wafer, such as crystalline silicon. The probe card delivers an electrical path between the test system and the circuits on the wafer. The primary parts in a probe card are printed circuit board (PCB) and some forms of contact elements. The semiconductor industry is trying to shrink the size of the devices and instruments; this further leads to change in sizes and shapes of an electronic device, and thus advanced testing technology and devices are needed; this factor is anticipated to accelerate the probe card market during the forecast period.

The “Global Probe Card Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the probe card market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of probe card market with detailed market segmentation by type, manufacturing technology and application. The global probe card market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading probe card market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the probe card market.

The reports cover key developments in the probe card market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from probe card market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for probe card market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the probe card market.

The report also includes the profiles of key probe card market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Feinmetall GMBH

Formfactor Inc.

Fujitsu

Japan Electronic Materials Corp

Korea Instrument Co. Ltd.

Micronics Japan Co. Ltd.

MPI Corporation

Nidec SV Probe PTE. Ltd.

SV Probe PTE. Ltd.

Technoprobe SPA

The report analyzes factors affecting probe card market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the probe card market in these regions.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

