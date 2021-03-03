Thermal Interface Pads and Material Market Report Highlights Diversity, Novelty and Impact of Emerging Solutions

Thermal interface pads, tapes, and epoxies offer high thermal conductivity either through interface conductivity or bulk conductivity. Thermal interface pads are conformable and soft, as well as provide high level of conductivity in most of the electronics applications. They offer good handling qualities and can be die-cut to fit into various applications. Thermal interface pads are designed with silicon and non-silicon elastomers. Thermal interface pads and materials address one of the important problems, i.e., heat dissipation, specifically for devices that are low powered. Thermal interface materials can dissipate sizable amount of heat that is generated.

Thermal interface materials are usually inserted between two working parts in order to enhance the thermal coupling between these parts. These parts are heat producing devices and heat dissipation devices.

The thermal interface pads are used extensively in the electronics industry, due to various factors such as high thermal performance, conformability, and easier application. Thermal interface pads and materials enhancing surface topography. Other important properties of thermal interface pads and materials are that they eliminate air gaps to reduce thermal resistance, also they can dampen even low stress vibrations. Further, they are compatible with automated dispensing equipment; and, they possess high conformability to reduce interfacial resistance between the mating surfaces.

The reports cover key developments in the thermal interface pads and material market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from thermal interface pads and material market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for thermal interface pads and material market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the thermal interface pads and material market.

The report also includes the profiles of key thermal interface pads and material market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

3M

Fujipoly

Graftech International Holdings Inc.

Henkel AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Laird Technologies

Parker Hannifin Corp

Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.

The Bergquist Company

The Dow Chemical Company

The report analyzes factors affecting thermal interface pads and material market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the thermal interface pads and material market in these regions.

