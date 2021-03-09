Dental Implants Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Danaher, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Bicon, LLC, Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd

Global Dental Implants Market By Product Type (Implants, Accessories), Material (Titanium, Zirconia, Others), Design (Tapered Dental Implants, Parallel- Walled Dental Implants), End User (Dental Clinics, Dental Hospitals, Dental Academic & Research Institutes, Dental Laboratories), Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle east and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 . Global dental implants market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Dental Implant Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Danaher, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Bicon, LLC, Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd., Sigdent Dental Implants, Institut Straumann AG, Sweden & Martina S.p.A., BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, Neobiotech, Neoss Limited and Proscan, T-Plus Implant Tech. Co., Ltd, OSSTEM IMPLANT.CO., LTD, TOV Implant, Cortex, KYOCERA Corporation, DENTIUM, Alpha-Bio Tec Ltd and others.

The modern dental implantology is based on a biologic process called osseointegration, in which certain materials including metals like titanium or non-metals like ceramic, polymers which forms a bond to bone. The dental implant is placed such that it can be osseointegrate and later on, a dental prosthetic can be added. Due to rise in the geriatric population and awareness towards oral health the market is growing progressively. Dental implants are being preferred mostly by old age people followed by adults for prosthetic and aesthetic purposes. Various companies are engaged in manufacturing the dental implants for the market such as Institut Straumann AG, Danaher and Dentsply Sirona Inc. among others. In recent time with better advancements in technology as well as in materials, has increased the demand for dental implants. Increasing geriatric population is one of the major factors that help to grow the market as they require more artificial teeth or denture than young generations. There has been many product or technology launch, strategic decision taking place which is helping the market to grow. For instance, In October 2018, Dentsply Sirona announced the launch of Acuris an innovative implant solution which utilizes friction retention to secure the crown and cap. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their market presence for the dental implants.

Segmentation: Global Dental Implant Market

Global dental implants market is segmented into four notable segments which are product type, material, design and end-user.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into implants and accessories.

On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into titanium, zirconia and others.

On the basis of design, the market is segmented into tapered dental implants and parallel-walled dental implants.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into dental hospitals, dental clinics, dental academics & research institutes, dental laboratory.

Recent Developments:

In October 2018, Dentsply Sirona announced the launch of a dental implant Acuris, an innovative product which utilizes friction retention to secure the crown and cap. The product launch will capture a particular amount of market share in the dental implant market.

In September 2018, Henry Schein announced the acquisition of Intra-Lock, a provider of dental restoration solutions, proprietary surface, biomaterial and small diameter implant technologies. It will strengthen its market presence in Europe.

In July 2018, The INSTITUT STRAUMANN AG has acquired 30% stake in its biomaterials partner Botiss Medical AG (Germany) for an undisclosed sum. Botiss is a fast-growing, entrepreneurial company that has already become a leading provider of biomaterials for oral surgery. The acquisition agreement enables INSTITUT STRAUMANN AG (Germany) in expanding its global distribution network of Botiss Medical AG products and its own products. This expansion will benefit the dental implant market.

