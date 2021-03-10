GLOBAL DATA CLASSIFICATION MARKET 2020 EXPLOSIVE GROWTH AND KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS – GOOGLE, IBM, AMAZON WEB SERVICES, FORCEPOINT, MICROSOFT
Global Data Classification Market is driven by increasing need for managing big data, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 541.23 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3364.79 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 25.66% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Major Industry Competitors: Data Classification Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in data classification market are Google, IBM, Amazon Web Services, BOLDON JAMES, Covata Limited, DATAGUISE, Digital Guardian, Forcepoint, Clearswift, GTB Technologies, Inc., Informatica, Innovative Routines International (IRI), Inc., Janusnet Pty Limited, Microsoft, MinerEye, Netwrix Corporation, OpenText Corp., PKWARE, Inc.
Key Segmentation: Data Classification Market
By Component (Solutions, Services), Methodology (Content-Based Classification, Context-Based Classification, User-Based Classification), Application (Access Control, Governance, Risk and Compliance, Web, Mobile and Email Protection, Centralized Management), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defence, Education, Telecom , Media and Entertainment, Others),
Regional Outlook
North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)
Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)
Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)
Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)
Rapid Business Growth Factors
In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.
What are the major market growth drivers?
Rising concern for data security of huge data volume as the cybercrime related to data breach has been increased globally.
Stringent rules & regulations related to data needs to be followed by the organization which drives the demand for this particular market
Key Developments in the Market:
In October 2018, For expanding the data security capability, Integrated Classification had been added to automated data protection platform by PKWARE
In April 2018, Seclore data classification had been launched by Seclore which has expanded its applicability to delivery of integrated data-centric security.
Some extract from Table of Contents
Overview of Global Data Classification Market
Data Classification Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type
Data Classification Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application
Data Classification Size (Value) Comparison by Region
Data Classification Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate
Data Classification Competitive Situation and Trends
Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments
Players/Suppliers, Sales Area
Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Data Classification
Global Data Classification Manufacturing Cost Analysis
The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping
