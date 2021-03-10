GLOBAL DATA CLASSIFICATION MARKET 2020 EXPLOSIVE GROWTH AND KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS – GOOGLE, IBM, AMAZON WEB SERVICES, FORCEPOINT, MICROSOFT

This Data Classification market report offers the most appropriate solution for your business requirements in many ways. To be successful in this competitive age, it is very imperative to get well-versed about the major happenings in the industry which is possible only with the excellent market report like this one. To make you aware about the industry insights so that you never miss anything, this is the valuable market report. The report also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. Data Classification report not only assists you with the informed decision making but also helps with smart working.

Global Data Classification Market is driven by increasing need for managing big data, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 541.23 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3364.79 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 25.66% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major Industry Competitors: Data Classification Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in data classification market are Google, IBM, Amazon Web Services, BOLDON JAMES, Covata Limited, DATAGUISE, Digital Guardian, Forcepoint, Clearswift, GTB Technologies, Inc., Informatica, Innovative Routines International (IRI), Inc., Janusnet Pty Limited, Microsoft, MinerEye, Netwrix Corporation, OpenText Corp., PKWARE, Inc.

Key Segmentation: Data Classification Market

By Component (Solutions, Services), Methodology (Content-Based Classification, Context-Based Classification, User-Based Classification), Application (Access Control, Governance, Risk and Compliance, Web, Mobile and Email Protection, Centralized Management), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defence, Education, Telecom , Media and Entertainment, Others),

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rising concern for data security of huge data volume as the cybercrime related to data breach has been increased globally.

Stringent rules & regulations related to data needs to be followed by the organization which drives the demand for this particular market