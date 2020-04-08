Prefilled Syringes Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players Catalent, Inc, Terumo Medical Corporation, Baxter, Medtronic

Global Prefilled Syringes Market By material (glass prefilled syringes, polymer based prefilled syringes, plastic prefilled syringes) design (single-chamber prefilled syringes, customized prefilled syringes, dual-chamber prefilled syringes), type (conventional prefilled syringe, safety prefilled syringes) application (monoclonal antibodies, rheumatoid arthritis, anaphylaxis, cancer, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, vaccines, and others)Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Mail Order Pharmacies, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global Prefilled Syringes Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 10.55 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing Adoption of Self-Injection Devices.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the Prefilled Syringes market are BD(US), Haselmeier AG (Germany), Gerresheimer AG(Germany) , SCHOTT AG (Germany), Weigao Group (China), Catalent, Inc (US)., Terumo Medical Corporation(US) ,Baxter (US), Medtronic (Ireland), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.(US) , Unilife Corporation (US), Stevanato Group(Italy) , Ompi (Switzerland), Vetter Pharma International GmbH, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd(India)., CHEMI S.p.A.( Italy), Health Biotech Limited.(India), Nipro (JAPAN), DätwylerSchweiz AG, Bayer AG (Switzerland), and MedPro Group.(USA) among others.

Market Definition:

Prefilled injecting devices are speedily developing in the medicine field; they are replacing conventional syringe-vial combinations because of certain associated advantages which include grown patient safety and convenience presented to healthcare physicians in dose preparation. Increasing style of self-injecting devices adopted for the management of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis.

According Centers for Disease Control., there were an estimated 72000 deaths due to Drug overdoses in 2017 a record number that reflects a rise of around 10 percent in 2017, almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the availability of Prefilled Syringes for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

High technology advancement in medicine and awareness about its impact on reduction of other disease is working as a maket driver .

Now a days people are more keen towards Self-Injection devices due to their impact and ease of use.

Recent research shows that use of Prefilled syringe can reduce other Chronic Diseases.

Market Restraints

Accessibility of inexpensive alternatives prefilled syringe is expensive as compared to normal medicine this is working as market restraints.

Segmentation: Global Prefilled Syringes Market

By Material Glass prefilled syringes Polymer based prefilled syringes Plastic prefilled syringes



By Design Single-chamber prefilled syringes Customized prefilled syringes Dual-chamber prefilled syringes



By Type Conventional prefilled syringe Safety prefilled syringes



By Application Monoclonal antibodies Rheumatoid arthritis Anaphylaxis Cancer Diabetes Multiple sclerosis Vaccines, and others

By Distribution Channel Hospitals Mail Order Pharmacies Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, MPH Health Care published a report at Wills Eye Conference, the report Prefilled anti-VEGF injection may reduce risk of endophthalmitis. This has changed global View towards prefilled syringes.

In Feb 2018, L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Launched GORE™ ImproJect™ Plunger for Pre-Filled Syringes at PDA. W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives.

