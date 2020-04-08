Pressure Relief Devices Market 2027 – Latest Innovations & Application Analysis With Top key Players Talley Group Ltd, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market By Devices (Low- Tech Devices, High- Tech Devices), End- Users (Hospitals, Long Term Care Centers, Rehabilitations Centers, Geriatric Care Centers, Home- Based Centers, Others), Product (Mattresses, Specialty Beds, Mattress Overlays), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

The major players covered in the pressure relief devices market report are Talley Group Ltd, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD., Invacare Corporation, BSN medical, 3M, Coloplast, General Electric, PROMA REHA, s. r. o., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, among other domestic and global players.

Pressure relief devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 4.53 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.62% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing cases of pressure ulcers is expected to create new opportunity for pressure relief device market.

Pressure relief devices are those devices which are specially designed to relieve pressure at particular points induced by the body weight of the patients when they are sitting or lying on the bed. Low tech devices and high tech devices are two of the common types of the pressure relief devices.

Increasing obese population worldwide is expected to enhance the pressure relief devices market. Some of the other factors such as improvement in the healthcare infrastructure, rising ageing population, increasing campaigns to create awareness about pressure ulcers, and technological advancement in the pressure relief devices are some of the factors which will propel the market demand in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

High cost of pressure relief devices and dearth of skilled & trained professionals will hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

This pressure relief devices market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research pressure relief devices market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Pressure relief devices market is segmented on the basis of devices, end- users, and product. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of devices, the market is divided into low- tech devices and high- tech devices. Low tech devices are segmented into foam based mattresses, gel based mattresses, fiber filled mattresses, water/fluid filled mattresses, and air filled mattress. High tech devices are further segmented into dynamic air therapy beds and kinetic beds.

Based on end- users, the pressure relief devices market is segmented into hospitals, long term care centers, rehabilitations centers, geriatric care centers, home- based centers, and others

The market on the basis of product is segmented into mattresses, specialty beds and mattress overlays

Pressure Relief Devices Market Country Level Analysis

Pressure relief devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by devices, end- users, and product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the pressure relief devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the pressure relief devices market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. This is due to increasing ageing population and rising chronic diseases in the region which will enhance the demand for the pressure relief devices.

The country section of the pressure relief devices market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

Pressure relief devices market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for pressure relief devices market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the pressure relief devices market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Pressure Relief Devices Market Share Analysis

Pressure relief devices market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to pressure relief devices market.

