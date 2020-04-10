Battery Charging IC Market Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Battery Charging IC Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Battery Charging IC Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Battery Charging IC Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Complete study of the global Battery Charging IC market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Battery Charging IC industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Battery Charging IC production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Battery Charging IC market include _, TI, NXP, Analog Devices, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Toshiba, Vishay, STMicroelectronics, Diodes Incorporated, Microchip Technology, Maxim Integrated, Rohm, Torex, ON Semiconductor, Semtech, New Japan Radio

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Battery Charging IC industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Battery Charging IC manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Battery Charging IC industry.

Global Battery Charging IC Market Segment By Type:

the Battery Charging IC market is segmented into, Linear Battery Chargers, Switching Battery Chargers, μModule Battery Chargers, Pulse Battery Chargers, SMBus/I2C/SPI Controlled Battery Chargers, Buck/Boost Battery Chargers

Global Battery Charging IC Market Segment By Application:

, the Battery Charging IC market is segmented into, Li-Ion/Li-Polymer Battery, Lead Acid Battery, NiCd Battery, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Battery Charging IC industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Battery Charging IC market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Battery Charging IC industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Battery Charging IC market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Battery Charging IC market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Battery Charging IC market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Battery Charging IC Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Battery Charging IC Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Linear Battery Chargers

1.3.3 Switching Battery Chargers

1.3.4 μModule Battery Chargers

1.3.5 Pulse Battery Chargers

1.3.6 SMBus/I2C/SPI Controlled Battery Chargers

1.3.7 Buck/Boost Battery Chargers

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Battery Charging IC Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Li-Ion/Li-Polymer Battery

1.4.3 Lead Acid Battery

1.4.4 NiCd Battery

1.4.5 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Battery Charging IC Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Battery Charging IC Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Battery Charging IC Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Battery Charging IC Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Battery Charging IC Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Battery Charging IC Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Battery Charging IC Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Battery Charging IC Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Battery Charging IC Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Battery Charging IC Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Battery Charging IC Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Battery Charging IC Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Battery Charging IC Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Battery Charging IC Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Battery Charging IC Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Battery Charging IC Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Battery Charging IC Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Battery Charging IC as of 2019)

3.4 Global Battery Charging IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Battery Charging IC Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Battery Charging IC Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Battery Charging IC Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Battery Charging IC Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Battery Charging IC Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Battery Charging IC Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Battery Charging IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Battery Charging IC Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Battery Charging IC Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Battery Charging IC Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Battery Charging IC Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Battery Charging IC Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Battery Charging IC Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Battery Charging IC Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Battery Charging IC Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Battery Charging IC Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Battery Charging IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Battery Charging IC Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Battery Charging IC Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Battery Charging IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Battery Charging IC Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Battery Charging IC Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Battery Charging IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Battery Charging IC Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Battery Charging IC Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Battery Charging IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Battery Charging IC Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Battery Charging IC Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Battery Charging IC Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Battery Charging IC Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Battery Charging IC Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Battery Charging IC Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Battery Charging IC Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Battery Charging IC Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Battery Charging IC Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Battery Charging IC Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Battery Charging IC Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Battery Charging IC Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Battery Charging IC Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Battery Charging IC Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Battery Charging IC Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Battery Charging IC Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Battery Charging IC Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Battery Charging IC Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Battery Charging IC Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Battery Charging IC Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Battery Charging IC Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Battery Charging IC Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Battery Charging IC Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Battery Charging IC Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 TI

8.1.1 TI Corporation Information

8.1.2 TI Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 TI Battery Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Battery Charging IC Products and Services

8.1.5 TI SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 TI Recent Developments

8.2 NXP

8.2.1 NXP Corporation Information

8.2.2 NXP Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 NXP Battery Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Battery Charging IC Products and Services

8.2.5 NXP SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 NXP Recent Developments

8.3 Analog Devices

8.3.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

8.3.2 Analog Devices Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Analog Devices Battery Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Battery Charging IC Products and Services

8.3.5 Analog Devices SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Analog Devices Recent Developments

8.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation

8.4.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Corporation Information

8.4.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation Battery Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Battery Charging IC Products and Services

8.4.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Renesas Electronics Corporation Recent Developments

8.5 Toshiba

8.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.5.2 Toshiba Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Toshiba Battery Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Battery Charging IC Products and Services

8.5.5 Toshiba SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Toshiba Recent Developments

8.6 Vishay

8.6.1 Vishay Corporation Information

8.6.3 Vishay Battery Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 Vishay Battery Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Battery Charging IC Products and Services

8.6.5 Vishay SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Vishay Recent Developments

8.7 STMicroelectronics

8.7.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

8.7.2 STMicroelectronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 STMicroelectronics Battery Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Battery Charging IC Products and Services

8.7.5 STMicroelectronics SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments

8.8 Diodes Incorporated

8.8.1 Diodes Incorporated Corporation Information

8.8.2 Diodes Incorporated Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Diodes Incorporated Battery Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Battery Charging IC Products and Services

8.8.5 Diodes Incorporated SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Diodes Incorporated Recent Developments

8.9 Microchip Technology

8.9.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

8.9.2 Microchip Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Microchip Technology Battery Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Battery Charging IC Products and Services

8.9.5 Microchip Technology SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Microchip Technology Recent Developments

8.10 Maxim Integrated

8.10.1 Maxim Integrated Corporation Information

8.10.2 Maxim Integrated Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Maxim Integrated Battery Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Battery Charging IC Products and Services

8.10.5 Maxim Integrated SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Maxim Integrated Recent Developments

8.11 Rohm

8.11.1 Rohm Corporation Information

8.11.2 Rohm Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Rohm Battery Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Battery Charging IC Products and Services

8.11.5 Rohm SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Rohm Recent Developments

8.12 Torex

8.12.1 Torex Corporation Information

8.12.2 Torex Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Torex Battery Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Battery Charging IC Products and Services

8.12.5 Torex SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Torex Recent Developments

8.13 ON Semiconductor

8.13.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

8.13.2 ON Semiconductor Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 ON Semiconductor Battery Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Battery Charging IC Products and Services

8.13.5 ON Semiconductor SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 ON Semiconductor Recent Developments

8.14 Semtech

8.14.1 Semtech Corporation Information

8.14.2 Semtech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Semtech Battery Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Battery Charging IC Products and Services

8.14.5 Semtech SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Semtech Recent Developments

8.15 New Japan Radio

8.15.1 New Japan Radio Corporation Information

8.15.2 New Japan Radio Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 New Japan Radio Battery Charging IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Battery Charging IC Products and Services

8.15.5 New Japan Radio SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 New Japan Radio Recent Developments

9 Battery Charging IC Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Battery Charging IC Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Battery Charging IC Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Battery Charging IC Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

10 Battery Charging IC Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Battery Charging IC Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Battery Charging IC Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Battery Charging IC Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Battery Charging IC Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Battery Charging IC Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Battery Charging IC Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Battery Charging IC Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Battery Charging IC Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Battery Charging IC Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Battery Charging IC Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Battery Charging IC Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Battery Charging IC Sales Channels

11.2.2 Battery Charging IC Distributors

11.3 Battery Charging IC Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

