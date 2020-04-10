Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Sees Promising Growth in 2020

In 2018, the global Cancer Immunotherapy market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cancer Immunotherapy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cancer Immunotherapy development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amgen, Inc.

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck and Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Monoclonal Antibodies

Immunomodulators

Oncolytic Viral Therapies and Cancer Vaccines

Market segment by Application, split into

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cancer Immunotherapy are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

