Global Fatty Amines Market – Future Growth, & Forecast to 2026

Fatty amines are cationic surface-active compounds, which adhere to surfaces by either chemical or physical bonds. Commercial products are manufactured using fatty amines as reactive intermediates. In terms of type, the global fatty amines market is segmented as primary fatty amines, secondary fatty amines, and tertiary fatty amines.

Tertiary fatty amines are processed using nickel and cobalt catalysts within the pressure range of 7-14 (bar) and temperatures between 302F and 446F. The tertiary fatty amines segment is witnessing growth because they are extensively used as corrosion inhibitors and lubricant additives. The segment will continue to grow during the estimated period due to their growing adoption as a sanitizing agent, fabric softeners, and organoclays by various end users in the fatty amines ethoxylates market.

The water treatment plants highly depend on amines such as hydrazine to inhibit corrosion. The demand for fatty amines is high in water treatment plants that have a high alkaline level. Fatty amines are used in large-sized wastewater treatment plants to treat industrial wastewater and sludge. They play a crucial role in minimizing waste in wastewater treatment facilities across the globe.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AkzoNobel

Evonik Industries

Global Amines

Lonza

Solvay

Kao Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman International LLC

Indo Amines Ltd

KLK Oleo

Fatty Amines Breakdown Data by Type

Tertiary Fatty Amines

Primary Fatty Amines

Secondary Fatty Amines

Fatty Amines Breakdown Data by Application

Water Treatment

Agro-Chemicals

Oilfield Chemicals

Asphalt Additives

Anti-Cracking

Other

Fatty Amines Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Fatty Amines Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

