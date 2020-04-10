Global Indica Rice (Long Grain) Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2026
This report researches the worldwide Indica Rice (Long Grain) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
Rice grains were elongated or oblong shape, length 7 mm or more, less viscous, rice brittle, easily broken during processing, cross-sectional oblate, color white transparent than more, there are translucent and opaque. This report studies Indica Rice (Long Grain) market, from angles of company, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future.
Global Indica Rice (Long Grain) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Indica Rice (Long Grain).
This study categorizes the global Indica Rice (Long Grain) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- Doguets Rice Milling Company
- KRBL
- LT FOODS
- REI Agro
- Hinode Rice
- THAI LEE
- Thai Hua
- Asia Golden Rice Company
- Nakornton Rice
- Golden Grain Enterprise
- Wonnapob Company
- KAMOLKIJ
- COFCO
- Wilmar
Indica Rice (Long Grain) Breakdown Data by Type
- Early Inica Rice
- Mid/Late Indica Rice
Indica Rice (Long Grain) Breakdown Data by Application
- Direct Edible
- Deep Processing
Indica Rice (Long Grain) Production Breakdown Data by Region
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Other Regions
Indica Rice (Long Grain) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
- To analyze and research the global Indica Rice (Long Grain) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
- To focus on the key Indica Rice (Long Grain) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
- To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Indica Rice (Long Grain) :
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
