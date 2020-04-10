Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2020-2026

In industrial use, hot melt adhesives provide several advantages over solvent-based adhesives. Volatile organic compoundsare reduced or eliminated, and the drying or curing step is eliminated. Hot melt adhesives have long shelf life and usually can be disposed of without special precautions.

Hot-melt adhesives are as numerous as they are versatile. In general, hot melts are applied by extruding, rolling or spraying, and the high melt viscosity makes them ideal for porous and permeable substrates. HMA are capable of bonding an array of different substrates including: rubbers, ceramics, metals, plastics, glass and wood. Today, HMA (hot-melt adhesives) are available in a variety of different types, allowing for use in a wide range of applications across several industries. For use with hobby or craft projects such as the assembly or repair of remote control foam model aircraft, and artificial floral arrangements, hot-melt sticks and hot-melt glue guns are used in the application of the adhesive. For use in industrial processes, adhesive is supplied in larger sticks and glue guns with higher melting rates. Aside from hot melt sticks, HMA can be delivered in other formats such at granular or power hot melt blocks for bulk melt processors. Larger applications of HMA traditionally use pneumatic systems to supply adhesive.

The Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

This report presents the worldwide Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Henkel

Glue Machinery

Nordson

Valco Melton

Power Adhesives

ITW Dynatec

Astro Packaging

Graco

Dymax Corporation

Robatech

3M

Adhesive & Equipment

Adhesive Dispensing

Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Glue guns

Benchtop hot-melt equipment

Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Electronics

Food and Beverage

Paint and Coating

Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Industrial Hot-melt Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Hot-melt Equipment :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

