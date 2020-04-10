Global Insect Feed Market by Key Vendors, Challenges and Opportunities 2026
In application, Seaweed Powder downstream is wide.the major application are feed and Food & Beverages.
Seaweed powder is made from marine natural seaweed, supplemented by a small amount of marine microalgae. Natural seaweed powder is rich in seaweed polysaccharides, mannitol, amino acids, proteins, vitamins and potassium, iron, calcium, phosphorus, iodine, selenium, cobalt and other trace elements.
At present, the major manufacturers of seaweed powder are Algea, FMC, etc. Algea is the world leader, holding 10.6% sales market share in 2018.
Global Insect Feed market size will increase to 140 Million US$ by 2025, from 110 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Insect Feed.
This report researches the worldwide Insect Feed market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Insect Feed breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- Algea
- FMC
- Maxicrop
- Mara Seaweed
- Aquamin
- Grower’s Secret
- Natural Escentials
- Viet Delta
- Qingdao Blue Tresure
- Rongcheng Jingyi
- Baoji Earay Bio-Tech
Insect Feed Breakdown Data by Type
- Feed Grade
- Food Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
Insect Feed Breakdown Data by Application
- Feed Industry
- Gardening
- Cosmetics
- Food & Beverages
- Others
Insect Feed Production Breakdown Data by Region
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Other Regions
Insect Feed Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
- To analyze and research the global Insect Feed capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
- To focus on the key Insect Feed manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
- To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Insect Feed :
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
