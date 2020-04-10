New Report: Desktop IP Phone Market survey and Forecast by 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Desktop IP Phone Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Desktop IP Phone Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Desktop IP Phone Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Complete study of the global Desktop IP Phone market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Desktop IP Phone industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Desktop IP Phone production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Desktop IP Phone market include _, Cisco, Avaya, Mitel, Polycom, Alcatel-Lucent, Yealink, Grandstream, NEC, D-Link, Escene, Fanvil, Snom

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Desktop IP Phone industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Desktop IP Phone manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Desktop IP Phone industry.

Global Desktop IP Phone Market Segment By Type:

the Desktop IP Phone market is segmented into, Video Desktop IP Phone, Common Desktop IP Phone

Global Desktop IP Phone Market Segment By Application:

, the Desktop IP Phone market is segmented into, Commerical, Individual

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Desktop IP Phone industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Desktop IP Phone market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Desktop IP Phone industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Desktop IP Phone market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Desktop IP Phone market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Desktop IP Phone market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Desktop IP Phone Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Video Desktop IP Phone

1.3.3 Common Desktop IP Phone

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Commerical

1.4.3 Individual 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Desktop IP Phone Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Desktop IP Phone Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Desktop IP Phone Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Desktop IP Phone Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Desktop IP Phone Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Desktop IP Phone Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Desktop IP Phone Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Desktop IP Phone Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Desktop IP Phone Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Desktop IP Phone Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Desktop IP Phone Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Desktop IP Phone Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Desktop IP Phone Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Desktop IP Phone Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Desktop IP Phone as of 2019)

3.4 Global Desktop IP Phone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Desktop IP Phone Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Desktop IP Phone Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Desktop IP Phone Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Desktop IP Phone Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Desktop IP Phone Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Desktop IP Phone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Desktop IP Phone Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Desktop IP Phone Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Desktop IP Phone Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Desktop IP Phone Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Desktop IP Phone Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Desktop IP Phone Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Desktop IP Phone Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Desktop IP Phone Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Desktop IP Phone Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Desktop IP Phone Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Desktop IP Phone Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Desktop IP Phone Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Desktop IP Phone Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Desktop IP Phone Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Desktop IP Phone Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Desktop IP Phone Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Desktop IP Phone Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Desktop IP Phone Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Desktop IP Phone Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Desktop IP Phone Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Desktop IP Phone Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Desktop IP Phone Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Desktop IP Phone Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Desktop IP Phone Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Cisco

8.1.1 Cisco Corporation Information

8.1.2 Cisco Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Cisco Desktop IP Phone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Desktop IP Phone Products and Services

8.1.5 Cisco SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Cisco Recent Developments

8.2 Avaya

8.2.1 Avaya Corporation Information

8.2.2 Avaya Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Avaya Desktop IP Phone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Desktop IP Phone Products and Services

8.2.5 Avaya SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Avaya Recent Developments

8.3 Mitel

8.3.1 Mitel Corporation Information

8.3.2 Mitel Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Mitel Desktop IP Phone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Desktop IP Phone Products and Services

8.3.5 Mitel SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Mitel Recent Developments

8.4 Polycom

8.4.1 Polycom Corporation Information

8.4.2 Polycom Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Polycom Desktop IP Phone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Desktop IP Phone Products and Services

8.4.5 Polycom SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Polycom Recent Developments

8.5 Alcatel-Lucent

8.5.1 Alcatel-Lucent Corporation Information

8.5.2 Alcatel-Lucent Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Alcatel-Lucent Desktop IP Phone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Desktop IP Phone Products and Services

8.5.5 Alcatel-Lucent SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Developments

8.6 Yealink

8.6.1 Yealink Corporation Information

8.6.3 Yealink Desktop IP Phone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 Yealink Desktop IP Phone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Desktop IP Phone Products and Services

8.6.5 Yealink SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Yealink Recent Developments

8.7 Grandstream

8.7.1 Grandstream Corporation Information

8.7.2 Grandstream Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Grandstream Desktop IP Phone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Desktop IP Phone Products and Services

8.7.5 Grandstream SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Grandstream Recent Developments

8.8 NEC

8.8.1 NEC Corporation Information

8.8.2 NEC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 NEC Desktop IP Phone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Desktop IP Phone Products and Services

8.8.5 NEC SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 NEC Recent Developments

8.9 D-Link

8.9.1 D-Link Corporation Information

8.9.2 D-Link Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 D-Link Desktop IP Phone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Desktop IP Phone Products and Services

8.9.5 D-Link SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 D-Link Recent Developments

8.10 Escene

8.10.1 Escene Corporation Information

8.10.2 Escene Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Escene Desktop IP Phone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Desktop IP Phone Products and Services

8.10.5 Escene SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Escene Recent Developments

8.11 Fanvil

8.11.1 Fanvil Corporation Information

8.11.2 Fanvil Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Fanvil Desktop IP Phone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Desktop IP Phone Products and Services

8.11.5 Fanvil SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Fanvil Recent Developments

8.12 Snom

8.12.1 Snom Corporation Information

8.12.2 Snom Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Snom Desktop IP Phone Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Desktop IP Phone Products and Services

8.12.5 Snom SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Snom Recent Developments

9 Desktop IP Phone Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Desktop IP Phone Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Desktop IP Phone Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

10 Desktop IP Phone Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Desktop IP Phone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Desktop IP Phone Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Desktop IP Phone Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Desktop IP Phone Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Desktop IP Phone Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Desktop IP Phone Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Desktop IP Phone Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Desktop IP Phone Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Desktop IP Phone Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Desktop IP Phone Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Desktop IP Phone Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Desktop IP Phone Sales Channels

11.2.2 Desktop IP Phone Distributors

11.3 Desktop IP Phone Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

