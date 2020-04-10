Set-Top Box (STB) Market Analysis (2020-2026) Concentration Rate

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Set-Top Box (STB) Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Set-Top Box (STB) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Set-Top Box (STB) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Complete study of the global Set-Top Box (STB) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Set-Top Box (STB) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Set-Top Box (STB) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Set-Top Box (STB) market include _, Arris (Pace), Technicolor (Cisco), Echostar, Apple, Huawei, Humax, Sagemcom, Skyworth Digital, Samsung, Jiuzhou, ZTE, Changhong, Coship, Yinhe, Roku, Unionman, Netgem, Hisense

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Set-Top Box (STB) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Set-Top Box (STB) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Set-Top Box (STB) industry.

Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Segment By Type:

the Set-Top Box (STB) market is segmented into, Digital Cable, Satellite digital, Terrestrial digital, IPTV, Others, The segment of digital cable holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 40%.

Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Segment By Application:

, the Set-Top Box (STB) market is segmented into, Residential Use, Commercial Use, The residential use holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 81% of the market share.

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Set-Top Box (STB) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Set-Top Box (STB) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Set-Top Box (STB) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Set-Top Box (STB) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Set-Top Box (STB) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Set-Top Box (STB) market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Set-Top Box (STB) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Digital Cable

1.3.3 Satellite digital

1.3.4 Terrestrial digital

1.3.5 IPTV

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Residential Use

1.4.3 Commercial Use 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Set-Top Box (STB) Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Set-Top Box (STB) Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Set-Top Box (STB) Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Set-Top Box (STB) Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Set-Top Box (STB) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Set-Top Box (STB) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Set-Top Box (STB) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Set-Top Box (STB) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Set-Top Box (STB) Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Set-Top Box (STB) Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Set-Top Box (STB) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Set-Top Box (STB) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Set-Top Box (STB) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Set-Top Box (STB) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Set-Top Box (STB) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Set-Top Box (STB) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Set-Top Box (STB) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Set-Top Box (STB) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Set-Top Box (STB) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Set-Top Box (STB) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Set-Top Box (STB) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Set-Top Box (STB) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Set-Top Box (STB) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Set-Top Box (STB) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Set-Top Box (STB) Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Set-Top Box (STB) Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Arris (Pace)

8.1.1 Arris (Pace) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Arris (Pace) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Arris (Pace) Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.1.5 Arris (Pace) SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Arris (Pace) Recent Developments

8.2 Technicolor (Cisco)

8.2.1 Technicolor (Cisco) Corporation Information

8.2.2 Technicolor (Cisco) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Technicolor (Cisco) Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.2.5 Technicolor (Cisco) SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Technicolor (Cisco) Recent Developments

8.3 Echostar

8.3.1 Echostar Corporation Information

8.3.2 Echostar Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Echostar Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.3.5 Echostar SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Echostar Recent Developments

8.4 Apple

8.4.1 Apple Corporation Information

8.4.2 Apple Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Apple Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.4.5 Apple SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Apple Recent Developments

8.5 Huawei

8.5.1 Huawei Corporation Information

8.5.2 Huawei Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Huawei Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.5.5 Huawei SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Huawei Recent Developments

8.6 Humax

8.6.1 Humax Corporation Information

8.6.3 Humax Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 Humax Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.6.5 Humax SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Humax Recent Developments

8.7 Sagemcom

8.7.1 Sagemcom Corporation Information

8.7.2 Sagemcom Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Sagemcom Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.7.5 Sagemcom SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Sagemcom Recent Developments

8.8 Skyworth Digital

8.8.1 Skyworth Digital Corporation Information

8.8.2 Skyworth Digital Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Skyworth Digital Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.8.5 Skyworth Digital SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Skyworth Digital Recent Developments

8.9 Samsung

8.9.1 Samsung Corporation Information

8.9.2 Samsung Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Samsung Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.9.5 Samsung SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Samsung Recent Developments

8.10 Jiuzhou

8.10.1 Jiuzhou Corporation Information

8.10.2 Jiuzhou Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Jiuzhou Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.10.5 Jiuzhou SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Jiuzhou Recent Developments

8.11 ZTE

8.11.1 ZTE Corporation Information

8.11.2 ZTE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 ZTE Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.11.5 ZTE SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 ZTE Recent Developments

8.12 Changhong

8.12.1 Changhong Corporation Information

8.12.2 Changhong Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Changhong Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.12.5 Changhong SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Changhong Recent Developments

8.13 Coship

8.13.1 Coship Corporation Information

8.13.2 Coship Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Coship Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.13.5 Coship SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Coship Recent Developments

8.14 Yinhe

8.14.1 Yinhe Corporation Information

8.14.2 Yinhe Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Yinhe Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.14.5 Yinhe SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Yinhe Recent Developments

8.15 Roku

8.15.1 Roku Corporation Information

8.15.2 Roku Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Roku Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.15.5 Roku SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Roku Recent Developments

8.16 Unionman

8.16.1 Unionman Corporation Information

8.16.2 Unionman Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Unionman Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.16.5 Unionman SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Unionman Recent Developments

8.17 Netgem

8.17.1 Netgem Corporation Information

8.17.2 Netgem Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 Netgem Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.17.5 Netgem SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Netgem Recent Developments

8.18 Hisense

8.18.1 Hisense Corporation Information

8.18.2 Hisense Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 Hisense Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Products and Services

8.18.5 Hisense SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Hisense Recent Developments

9 Set-Top Box (STB) Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Set-Top Box (STB) Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

10 Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Set-Top Box (STB) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Distributors

11.3 Set-Top Box (STB) Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

