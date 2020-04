Critical Infrastructure Protection Network Security Market Sales Revenue to Significantly Increase in the Next Few Years

Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market: Market Overview

Critical infrastructure comprised of all of the computer systems that could be targets of threats, industrial surveillance and politically motivated disruption. The power grid, railways, nuclear energy plants, water supply, etc. are the critical infrastructure that needs protection from cyber-attacks. Attacks on these networks can result in loss of life, threatening to public safety, attack on national security, or environmental disasters. So, in order to avoid these attacks, critical infrastructure protection (CIP) network security is implemented in industrial plants. SCADA systems are mainly used in industrial applications in order to control the network system to avoid threats or attacks. SCADA networks are mostly used in critical infrastructure to control the water treatment, oil pipelines, smart grid, and chemical manufacturing plants. The convergence of control networks with public and critical networks potentially exposes the control systems to additional security vulnerabilities. Use of wireless technology in critical systems expose vulnerable to attacks. Critical infrastructures strongly rely on systems and networks built over computing technologies and information systems.

The critical infrastructure protection (CIP) network security consists of security solutions that include firewall, identity and access management, risk and compliance management, antivirus, intrusion detection systems, encryption and DDoS mitigation, etc. Network security solutions protect the critical system’s network from malware, ransomware, viruses, and zero-day attacks and others

Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market: Market Dynamics

Rise in security breaches and cyber-attacks targeting organization across various industry verticals is expected to drive the critical infrastructure protection (CIP) market

Cost and lack of financial investment and technical complexities in deploying critical infrastructure (CIP) network security in developing countries are expected to restrain the growth of critical infrastructure (CIP) network security market.

Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security market segmented into application, and region.

Segmentation by application in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security market:

Oil & Gas

Airports

Hospitals

Highways & Bridges

Railway infrastructures

BFSI

Defense

Government infrastructures

Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent players in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) network security market include Airbus Group SE, BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc. , Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Teltronic S.A., Raytheon Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls International plc, Thales Group, and Motorola Solutions, Inc.,

Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the North America region is expected to increase rapidly as many of its countries are always under threat from criminals and cyber-attackers, which can interrupt the functioning of the critical infrastructural resources. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region are expected to grow at the highest CAGR as many oil field projects are set up in MEA, which need protection from physical attacks, natural disasters, and cyber-attacks.

