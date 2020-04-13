Data Quality Management Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications
Data Quality Management Market: Market Overview
In the past years, data quality management has become a key concern for big companies in various activities such as data integration, customer relationship management, and regulatory requirements etc. Many organizations are extracting data from various sources and using it for multiple purposes. Data quality management is difficult as well as crucially important. Ensuring the quality of data has become very difficult when it integrates data from multiple sources. Data quality management tools are linked to data cleansing tools such as data cleansing, data profiling, data monitoring etc. that helps in eliminating inconsistent data. Many organizations have started using this automated data cleansing and profiling tools that help in eliminating unusable data that is created from human data entry error.
Data quality plays an important role in data analysis as well as in taking decisions whether the data is correct or not. Standardized data quality processes help in accessing and extracting the information easier. Widespread data management capabilities combined with enterprise data quality management tools help organizations to meet organizational goals.
Data Quality Management Market: Market Dynamics
Real-time data standardization helps in increasing adoption of data analytics. This factor resulted in the huge growth of data quality management market.
Complexity in the integration of data from multiple sources is expected to hamper the growth of data quality management market.
Automated data cleansing and profiling tools are the latest tools used in data management which is expected to create opportunities for data quality management market.
Global Data Quality Management Market: Market Segmentation
Segmentation Overview
Data Quality Management market can be segmented into components, applications, deployment type, industry, and region.
Segmentation by components in Data Quality Management market:
- DQM Tools
- DQM Services
Segmentation by applications in Data Quality Management market:
- Data Profiling
- Data Cleansing & Enrichment
- Data Migration
- Data Monitoring
- Others
Segmentation by deployment type in Data Quality Management market:
- On-Premises
- SaaS
Segmentation by industry in Data Quality Management market:
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Telecommunication
- Government
- Transportation & logistics
- Education
Global Data Quality Management Market: Competition Landscape
Few prominent players in Data Quality Management market include Information Builders, Talend, Microsoft Corporation, Syncsort, IBM Corporation, Pitney Bowes Inc., Informatica, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc. and Experian PLC.
Data Quality Management Market: Regional Outlook
Presently, North America is expected to dominate the Data Quality Management market owing to technological advancements in data quality management in this region. Data Quality Management market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant demand over the future owing to increasing demand of management tools by the various organization in order to eliminate inconsistent and unusable data. Latin America and MEA are expected to contribute to significant growth in the coming years.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Data Quality Management Market Segments
- Global Data Quality Management Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- Global Data Quality Management Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for Data Quality Management Market
- Global Data Quality Management Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in Data Quality Management Market
- Data Quality Management Technology
- Value Chain of Data Quality Management
- Global Data Quality Management Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis of Global Data Quality Management Market includes
- North America Data Quality Management Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Data Quality Management Market
- Brazil, Argentina & Others
- Eastern Europe Data Quality Management Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe Data Quality Management Market
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Asia Pacific Data Quality Management Market
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan Data Quality Management Market
- Middle East and Africa Data Quality Management Market
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
