Ferroelectric RAM Market Size, Share & Trends | Industry Analysis Report, 2025



Global Ferroelectric RAM Market: Snapshot

Although the ferroelectric RAM technology has not yet been proliferated in a myriad of applications owing to its emerging state, the market is predicted to expand securely during the forecast period 2017–2025. Nevertheless, the rising implementation of ferroelectric RAM-based smart meters is expected to be a key trend that could help the global ferroelectric RAM market gain a significant traction in the next few years.

Smart meter manufacturers are envisioned to adopt ferroelectric RAM technology due to its less power consumption for the purpose of including RAM as an economical memory hardware in their offerings. Smart meter vendors could also increasingly adopt ferroelectric RAM technology as it holds the potential to enhance the efficiency and improve the lifespan of their products. Besides offering low power consumption, ferroelectric RAM technology is capable of providing a high write speed. Other usages such as automatic system update in wireless applications are predicted to augur well for the global ferroelectric RAM market.

The global ferroelectric RAM market is anticipated to exhibit the presence of a very low count of leading players operating in the industry. However, the competition in the global ferroelectric RAM market could be intense on account of a telling demand for the technology offering overpowering advantages compared to non-volatile memories engaged these days. Players could look to expand their share in the global ferroelectric RAM market with the introduction of high potency products. For instance, the 64-Kbit serial bus-enabled FeRAM by ROHM Semiconductor that finds application in healthcare equipment, car navigation systems, and smart meters necessitating recurrent log data acquisition.

Global Ferroelectric RAM Market: Inclusive Insight

Ferroelectric RAM, also known as FRAM, is a type of random access memory that amalgamates the characteristics of a dynamic RAM with ROM and flash memory. Ferroelectric RAM enables quick write and read access coupled with the capability to retain data and information even after power loss. As against dynamic RAM, FRAM employs a ferroelectric layers for the purpose of fabrication in place of a dielectric layer. The ferroelectric RAM requires power during reading or writing a cell and thus requires no power in the idle state. Furthermore, unlike flash memories, ferroelectric RAM does not need regular refreshing and thus capable of finishing a writing process in less time.

This market study is an assessment of the growth scenarios and chronological tract of the global ferroelectric RAM market. It deals with the valuation of the facets that have been projected to influence the expansion of the market both destructively and positively. Further, the significant trends have also been indicated in the publication. The market study further presents an extensive outlook on the seller background of the market referring to Porter’s five forces analysis. The research report also deals with the R&D accomplishments, mergers, acquisitions, and essentials on certifications and partnerships. The report analyses the tactics related to shares, profile-raising, and product series of the key companies in the global ferroelectric RAM market.

Global Ferroelectric RAM Market: Key Trends

The growing concerns over energy conservation supports the development of new energy efficient devices. FRAM is one of the non- volatile random-access memory technology which offers operations similar to that of a flash memory. The application areas of FRAM are extensively increasing owing to the growth in investment in R&D projects. Moreover, FRAM is used in applications such as wireless device and battery-powered wireless sensors because of higher power efficiency. The market is expected to witness a double digit growth in next few years. Improved investment in FRAM development is anticipated to enhance the performance and offer substantial growth opportunity and wider area for its application. Low power consumption of FRAM is a chief factor contributing to the market growth. Additionally, FRAM offers higher write performance as compared with flash memory. One of the key challenge faced by the global FRAM market is high efforts requirement for sales and market development of FRAM. This is because of FRAM being a new technology.

Global Ferroelectric RAM Market: Regional Outlook

The market is segmented by geography which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America is expected to emerge as a leading market in terms of consumption of FRAM over the next couple of years. The various benefits of FRAM are likely to play a significant role in the development of the market in these regions.

Global Ferroelectric RAM Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Key players in the market include Infineon Technologies AG, Toshiba Corp., LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Ramtron International Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., and Texas Instruments among others.

