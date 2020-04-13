Global Cellular IoT Market Scope by Demand, Trends to Expand Significantly by 2026
Cellular IoT is a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) radio technology standard developed to enable a wide range of devices and services to be connected using cellular telecommunications bands.
Rising demand for extended network coverage and capacity to accommodate large number of connected devices are expected to drive the market for cellular IoT. Moreover, increasing demand for end-to-security between network connected devices also contributes to the growth of cellular IoT market
The Cellular IoT market was valued at 2010 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 5110 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cellular IoT.
This report presents the worldwide Cellular IoT market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Qualcomm
Gemalto
Sierra Wireless
U-Blox Holding
MediaTek
Telit Communications
Mistbase
Sequans
CommSolid
Cellular IoT Breakdown Data by Type
2G
3G
4G
LTE
NBIoT
5G
Other
Cellular IoT Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive & Transportation
Energy
Manufacturing
Building Automation and Smart City
Other
Cellular IoT Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Cellular IoT Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Cellular IoT status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Cellular IoT manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cellular IoT :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Cellular IoT market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
