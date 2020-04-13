Global Cellular IoT Market Scope by Demand, Trends to Expand Significantly by 2026

Cellular IoT is a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) radio technology standard developed to enable a wide range of devices and services to be connected using cellular telecommunications bands.

Rising demand for extended network coverage and capacity to accommodate large number of connected devices are expected to drive the market for cellular IoT. Moreover, increasing demand for end-to-security between network connected devices also contributes to the growth of cellular IoT market

The Cellular IoT market was valued at 2010 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 5110 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cellular IoT.

This report presents the worldwide Cellular IoT market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Qualcomm

Gemalto

Sierra Wireless

U-Blox Holding

MediaTek

Telit Communications

Mistbase

Sequans

CommSolid

Cellular IoT Breakdown Data by Type

2G

3G

4G

LTE

NBIoT

5G

Other

Cellular IoT Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Energy

Manufacturing

Building Automation and Smart City

Other

Cellular IoT Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Cellular IoT Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Cellular IoT status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Cellular IoT manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cellular IoT :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Cellular IoT market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

