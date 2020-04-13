Global Geotechnical and Structural Monitoring Devices Market by Key Vendors, Challenges and Opportunities 2026
This report presents the worldwide Geotechnical and Structural Monitoring Devices market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Geotechnical and Structural Monitoring Devices can provide information about the physical properties of the subsurface environment, for example, density, competence, and thickness of layers of soil or sediment. Geotechnical and Structural Monitoring Devices can provide information about stratigraphy, estimate depth to groundwater, or approximate hydraulic conductivity. An investigator must understand the properties and structure of soils and sediments to characterize a site accurately, as these conditions will affect sampling strategies and selection of technologies. Knowledge of the subsurface will also be critical when determining the location, extent, fate and transport, and attenuation of subsurface contaminants.
The Geotechnical and Structural Monitoring Devices market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Geotechnical and Structural Monitoring Devices.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Geokon
Keller Group
Nova Metrix
Roctest
Fugro N.V.
RST Instruments
Geosense
Opsens Solutions
Campbell Scientific
SISGEO
Geotechnical and Structural Monitoring Devices Breakdown Data by Type
Extensometers
Piezometers
Strain Gages
Thermometers
Others
Geotechnical and Structural Monitoring Devices Breakdown Data by Application
Construction Industry
Mining Industry
Others
Geotechnical and Structural Monitoring Devices Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Geotechnical and Structural Monitoring Devices Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Geotechnical and Structural Monitoring Devices status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Geotechnical and Structural Monitoring Devices manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Geotechnical and Structural Monitoring Devices :
History Year: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Geotechnical and Structural Monitoring Devices market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
