Global Hops Derivative Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges in 2020-2026

Hops are the flowers of the hops plant Humulus lupulus. Hops are primarily used as stabilizing agent in beer and it gives a bitter taste to the product. Its derivatives are compounds, which are synthesized by chemical processes to produce one or more compound having similar structural homology to a humulone, lupulone or adlupulone. Humulones is the most important chemical compound which is synthesized from the alpha acids found in hops. It is gaining popularity due to high demand for medicinal tonics, which helps in improving appetite and reducing insomnia. The market is further driven by increasing demand for flavored beer and medicinal drugs prepared by hops derivatives.

The global Hops Derivative market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hops Derivative market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Hops Derivative in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Hops Derivative in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Hops Derivative market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Hops Derivative market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

YCH HOPS (U.S.)

Steiner Hops (U.K.)

Kalsec Inc (the U.S.)

Charles Faram & Co Ltd (U.K.)

Brewers Select Limited (U.K.)

New Zealand Hops Limited (New Zealand)

Global Hops (North America)

…

Hops Derivative market size by Type

Alpha Acids

Beta Acids

Essential Oils

Flavonoids Other

Hops Derivative market size by Applications

Alcoholic Beverages (Beer)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Hops Derivative market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Hops Derivative market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Hops Derivative companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Hops Derivative submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hops Derivative are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Tons). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Hops Derivative market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

