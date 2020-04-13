Global Organic Essential Oils Market by Key Driver, Challenges and Opportunities 2026
Essential oil is a concentrated, volatile, aromatic liquid obtained from the fruits, flowers, seeds, bark, leaves roots, stems, or any other parts of a plant. Organic essential oils are derived from plants that are nurtured without the use of any pesticides or other artificial additives. Organic essential oils are derived from plants that are nurtured without the use of any pesticides or other artificial additives. It is believed that organic oils are superior to non-organic counterparts in terms of quality, fragrance, and healing properties.
The consumers are willing to pay premium price for organic products which are priced higher than regular products due to the health benefits of organic products. Consumers are now health conscious because there are high chances of pesticides getting accumulated in a concentrated form if extracted from regular sources. The rise in production of organic plant-based products that are free from synthetic substances is drawing more people toward organic products, in addition to the increasing demand for essential oils, the increasing concern for sustainable and traceable sourcing of ingredients has stimulated the demand for fair trade and organic certified essential oils, fueling market growth.
The global Organic Essential Oils market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Organic Essential Oils volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Essential Oils market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Organic Essential Oils in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Organic Essential Oils manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Eden Botanicals
NHR Organic Oils
Organic Infusions
Plant Therapy Essential Oils
Aromantic
Biolandes
Boutique Essential Oils Group (BEOG)
Earthoil
EOAS Organics
NOW Foods
Starwest Botanicals
Sydney Essential Oil
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Natural Essential Oils
Synthetic Essential Oils
Other
Segment by Application
Massage
Skin Care
Spa
Other
