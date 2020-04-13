Global Oxidation Hair Dye Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges in 2026
Oxidation Hair Dyes use chemicals that strip the hair of its natural color and replace it with another colora permanent dye.
Oxidation hair dyes tend to be the most popular dyes on the market today. These products will have the most long-lasting results, given that the dye fully penetrates the hair shaft. Although the colour may fade and new roots will grow in, the permanent dye will remain in the hair until it is trimmed away. Commonly used dyes are p-phenylenediamine (PPD) and p-toluendiamine (PTD). These substances are categorised respectively as extreme and strong sensitisers. Common coupling agents are resorcinol and naphthols.
Consumers use hair color and dye not only to cover gray hair but also to make a style statement. Consumers’ desire to look fashionable is thus driving the oxidation hair color market. L’Oral, Henkel, HOYU, Kao and COTY, Shiseido, Godrej are leaders in this market. With various brands, they composed of most of the market share.
The retail chain is the major distribution partner for every beauty and personal care manufacturer, as the majority of sales are from retail outlets. The current shift in the retail industry from a more traditional unorganized retail format to organized retail has accelerated the growth of the retail industry. Oxidation Hair color products are kept in a separate section in retail stores. This segmentation of oxidation hair color products as an exclusive item for hair care creates prioritized impact of the product on the consumers.
The global Oxidation Hair Dye market is valued at 19100 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 33300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Oxidation Hair Dye market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Oxidation Hair Dye in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Oxidation Hair Dye in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Oxidation Hair Dye market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Oxidation Hair Dye market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
L’Oral
Henkel
Revlon
HOYU
Kao
COTY
Shiseido
YoungRace
Developlus
Aroma
Godrej
Market size by Product
PPD based hair colours
PTD based hair colours
Other material based hair colours
Market size by End User
Home Use
Commercial Use
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Oxidation Hair Dye market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Oxidation Hair Dye market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Oxidation Hair Dye companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Oxidation Hair Dye submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oxidation Hair Dye are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Oxidation Hair Dye market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
