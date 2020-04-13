Global Vitamin D Therapy Market – Future Growth, & Forecast to 2026

Vitamin D is a group of fat-soluble secosteroids responsible for increasing intestinal absorption of calcium, magnesium, and phosphate, and multiple other biological effects. In humans, the most important compounds in this group are vitamin D3 (also known as cholecalciferol) and vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol). Inadequate vitamin D leads to chronic secondary hyperparathyroidism and osteoporosis. The increasing prevalence of osteoporosis has paralleled a pandemic of vitamin D insufficiency. The purpose of Vitamin D Therapy is prevent and cure disease through oral or injection Vitamin D drugs.

In 2018, the global Vitamin D Therapy market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Vitamin D Therapy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vitamin D Therapy development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott Laboratories

Pfizer

Novartis

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Alkem Laboratories

Sun Pharmaceutical

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Cadila Healthcare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oral Route Drugs

Parenteral Route Drugs

Market segment by Application, split into

Children

Adults

Senior Adults

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vitamin D Therapy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vitamin D Therapy development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vitamin D Therapy are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

