Lithium-ion Power Battery Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2026|CATL, Panasonic, LG Chem

Complete study of the global Lithium-ion Power Battery market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Lithium-ion Power Battery industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Lithium-ion Power Battery production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Lithium-ion Power Battery market include CATL, Panasonic, LG Chem, BYD Company, Samsung SDI, AESC, Gotion, Lishen, SK, EVE Battery

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Lithium-ion Power Battery industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Lithium-ion Power Battery manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Lithium-ion Power Battery industry.

Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Market Segment By Type:

Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Market Segment By Application:

, BEV, HEV, Aerospace and Defense, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Lithium-ion Power Battery industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report

What is the growth potential of the Lithium-ion Power Battery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Lithium-ion Power Battery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Lithium-ion Power Battery market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Lithium-ion Power Battery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lithium-ion Power Battery market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Lithium-ion Power Battery Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Market Size by Anode Material Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Ternary Lithium Ion

1.3.3 Lithium Iron Phosphate

1.3.4 Lithium Manganese Oxide

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 BEV

1.4.3 HEV

1.4.4 Aerospace and Defense

1.4.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Lithium-ion Power Battery Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Lithium-ion Power Battery Industry

1.6.1.1 Lithium-ion Power Battery Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Lithium-ion Power Battery Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Lithium-ion Power Battery Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Lithium-ion Power Battery Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Lithium-ion Power Battery Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Lithium-ion Power Battery Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Lithium-ion Power Battery Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Lithium-ion Power Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Lithium-ion Power Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Lithium-ion Power Battery as of 2019)

3.4 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Lithium-ion Power Battery Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Lithium-ion Power Battery Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Lithium-ion Power Battery Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Anode Material Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Historic Market Size by Anode Material Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Market Share by Anode Material Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Value Market Share by Anode Material Type

4.1.4 Lithium-ion Power Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Anode Material Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Market Size Forecast by Anode Material Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Market Share Forecast by Anode Material Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Value Market Share Forecast by Anode Material Type

4.2.4 Lithium-ion Power Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Anode Material Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Lithium-ion Power Battery Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Lithium-ion Power Battery Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Lithium-ion Power Battery Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Lithium-ion Power Battery Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Lithium-ion Power Battery Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Lithium-ion Power Battery Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption by Anode Material Type

7.3.2 North America Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption by Anode Material Type

7.4.2 Europe Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption by Anode Material Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption by Anode Material Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption by Anode Material Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE 8 Company Profiles

8.1 CATL

8.1.1 CATL Corporation Information

8.1.2 CATL Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 CATL Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Lithium-ion Power Battery Products and Services

8.1.5 CATL SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 CATL Recent Developments

8.2 Panasonic

8.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.2.2 Panasonic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Panasonic Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Lithium-ion Power Battery Products and Services

8.2.5 Panasonic SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

8.3 LG Chem

8.3.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

8.3.2 LG Chem Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 LG Chem Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Lithium-ion Power Battery Products and Services

8.3.5 LG Chem SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 LG Chem Recent Developments

8.4 BYD Company

8.4.1 BYD Company Corporation Information

8.4.2 BYD Company Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 BYD Company Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Lithium-ion Power Battery Products and Services

8.4.5 BYD Company SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 BYD Company Recent Developments

8.5 Samsung SDI

8.5.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

8.5.2 Samsung SDI Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Samsung SDI Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Lithium-ion Power Battery Products and Services

8.5.5 Samsung SDI SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Samsung SDI Recent Developments

8.6 AESC

8.6.1 AESC Corporation Information

8.6.2 AESC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 AESC Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Lithium-ion Power Battery Products and Services

8.6.5 AESC SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 AESC Recent Developments

8.7 Gotion

8.7.1 Gotion Corporation Information

8.7.2 Gotion Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Gotion Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Lithium-ion Power Battery Products and Services

8.7.5 Gotion SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Gotion Recent Developments

8.8 Lishen

8.8.1 Lishen Corporation Information

8.8.2 Lishen Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Lishen Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Lithium-ion Power Battery Products and Services

8.8.5 Lishen SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Lishen Recent Developments

8.9 SK

8.9.1 SK Corporation Information

8.9.2 SK Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 SK Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Lithium-ion Power Battery Products and Services

8.9.5 SK SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 SK Recent Developments

8.10 EVE Battery

8.10.1 EVE Battery Corporation Information

8.10.2 EVE Battery Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 EVE Battery Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Lithium-ion Power Battery Products and Services

8.10.5 EVE Battery SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 EVE Battery Recent Developments 9 Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Lithium-ion Power Battery Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Lithium-ion Power Battery Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India 10 Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Power Battery Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Lithium-ion Power Battery Sales Channels

11.2.2 Lithium-ion Power Battery Distributors

11.3 Lithium-ion Power Battery Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

