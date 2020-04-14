Municipal Vehicles Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026|Dennis Eagle (Ros Roca SA), Autocar Company, Mack Trucks (Volvo)

Complete study of the global Municipal Vehicles market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Municipal Vehicles industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Municipal Vehicles production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Municipal Vehicles market include ., Dennis Eagle (Ros Roca SA), Autocar Company, Mack Trucks (Volvo), Spartan Motors, Rosenbauer, Heil Environmental(Dover Corporation), Kirchhoff Group, REV Group (American Industrial Partners), Johnston Sweepers, Bucher Municipal Market Rubbish Truck, Road Sweeper, Road Sprinkler, Fire Truck, Other Market Fire and Disaster Relief, Daily Road Cleaning, Refuse Transportation, Other

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Municipal Vehicles industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Municipal Vehicles manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Municipal Vehicles industry.

Global Municipal Vehicles Market Segment By Type:

Rubbish Truck, Road Sweeper, Road Sprinkler, Fire Truck, Other Market

Global Municipal Vehicles Market Segment By Application:

, Fire and Disaster Relief, Daily Road Cleaning, Refuse Transportation, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Municipal Vehicles industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report

What is the growth potential of the Municipal Vehicles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Municipal Vehicles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Municipal Vehicles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Municipal Vehicles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Municipal Vehicles market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Municipal Vehicles Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Municipal Vehicles Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Rubbish Truck

1.3.3 Road Sweeper

1.3.4 Road Sprinkler

1.3.5 Fire Truck

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Municipal Vehicles Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Fire and Disaster Relief

1.4.3 Daily Road Cleaning

1.4.4 Refuse Transportation

1.4.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Municipal Vehicles Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Municipal Vehicles Industry

1.6.1.1 Municipal Vehicles Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Municipal Vehicles Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Municipal Vehicles Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Municipal Vehicles Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Municipal Vehicles Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Municipal Vehicles Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Municipal Vehicles Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Municipal Vehicles Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Municipal Vehicles Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Municipal Vehicles Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Municipal Vehicles Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Municipal Vehicles Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Municipal Vehicles Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Municipal Vehicles Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Municipal Vehicles Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Municipal Vehicles Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Municipal Vehicles Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Municipal Vehicles Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Municipal Vehicles Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Municipal Vehicles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Municipal Vehicles as of 2019)

3.4 Global Municipal Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Municipal Vehicles Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Municipal Vehicles Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Municipal Vehicles Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Municipal Vehicles Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Municipal Vehicles Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Municipal Vehicles Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Municipal Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Municipal Vehicles Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Municipal Vehicles Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Municipal Vehicles Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Municipal Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Municipal Vehicles Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Municipal Vehicles Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Municipal Vehicles Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Municipal Vehicles Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Municipal Vehicles Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Municipal Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Municipal Vehicles Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Municipal Vehicles Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Municipal Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Municipal Vehicles Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Municipal Vehicles Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Municipal Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Municipal Vehicles Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Municipal Vehicles Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Municipal Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Municipal Vehicles Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Municipal Vehicles Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Municipal Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Municipal Vehicles Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Municipal Vehicles Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Municipal Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Municipal Vehicles Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Municipal Vehicles Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Municipal Vehicles Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Municipal Vehicles Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Municipal Vehicles Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Municipal Vehicles Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Municipal Vehicles Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Municipal Vehicles Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Municipal Vehicles Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Municipal Vehicles Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Municipal Vehicles Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Municipal Vehicles Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Municipal Vehicles Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Municipal Vehicles Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Municipal Vehicles Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Municipal Vehicles Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Municipal Vehicles Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Municipal Vehicles Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Municipal Vehicles Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Municipal Vehicles Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Municipal Vehicles Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Dennis Eagle (Ros Roca SA)

8.1.1 Dennis Eagle (Ros Roca SA) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Dennis Eagle (Ros Roca SA) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Dennis Eagle (Ros Roca SA) Municipal Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Municipal Vehicles Products and Services

8.1.5 Dennis Eagle (Ros Roca SA) SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Dennis Eagle (Ros Roca SA) Recent Developments

8.2 Autocar Company

8.2.1 Autocar Company Corporation Information

8.2.2 Autocar Company Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Autocar Company Municipal Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Municipal Vehicles Products and Services

8.2.5 Autocar Company SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Autocar Company Recent Developments

8.3 Mack Trucks (Volvo)

8.3.1 Mack Trucks (Volvo) Corporation Information

8.3.2 Mack Trucks (Volvo) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Mack Trucks (Volvo) Municipal Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Municipal Vehicles Products and Services

8.3.5 Mack Trucks (Volvo) SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Mack Trucks (Volvo) Recent Developments

8.4 Spartan Motors

8.4.1 Spartan Motors Corporation Information

8.4.2 Spartan Motors Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Spartan Motors Municipal Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Municipal Vehicles Products and Services

8.4.5 Spartan Motors SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Spartan Motors Recent Developments

8.5 Rosenbauer

8.5.1 Rosenbauer Corporation Information

8.5.2 Rosenbauer Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Rosenbauer Municipal Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Municipal Vehicles Products and Services

8.5.5 Rosenbauer SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Rosenbauer Recent Developments

8.6 Heil Environmental(Dover Corporation)

8.6.1 Heil Environmental(Dover Corporation) Corporation Information

8.6.2 Heil Environmental(Dover Corporation) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Heil Environmental(Dover Corporation) Municipal Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Municipal Vehicles Products and Services

8.6.5 Heil Environmental(Dover Corporation) SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Heil Environmental(Dover Corporation) Recent Developments

8.7 Kirchhoff Group

8.7.1 Kirchhoff Group Corporation Information

8.7.2 Kirchhoff Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Kirchhoff Group Municipal Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Municipal Vehicles Products and Services

8.7.5 Kirchhoff Group SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Kirchhoff Group Recent Developments

8.8 REV Group (American Industrial Partners)

8.8.1 REV Group (American Industrial Partners) Corporation Information

8.8.2 REV Group (American Industrial Partners) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 REV Group (American Industrial Partners) Municipal Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Municipal Vehicles Products and Services

8.8.5 REV Group (American Industrial Partners) SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 REV Group (American Industrial Partners) Recent Developments

8.9 Johnston Sweepers

8.9.1 Johnston Sweepers Corporation Information

8.9.2 Johnston Sweepers Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Johnston Sweepers Municipal Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Municipal Vehicles Products and Services

8.9.5 Johnston Sweepers SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Johnston Sweepers Recent Developments

8.10 Bucher Municipal

8.10.1 Bucher Municipal Corporation Information

8.10.2 Bucher Municipal Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Bucher Municipal Municipal Vehicles Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Municipal Vehicles Products and Services

8.10.5 Bucher Municipal SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Bucher Municipal Recent Developments 9 Municipal Vehicles Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Municipal Vehicles Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Municipal Vehicles Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Municipal Vehicles Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India 10 Municipal Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Municipal Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Municipal Vehicles Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Municipal Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Municipal Vehicles Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Municipal Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Municipal Vehicles Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Municipal Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Municipal Vehicles Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Municipal Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Municipal Vehicles Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Municipal Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Municipal Vehicles Sales Channels

11.2.2 Municipal Vehicles Distributors

11.3 Municipal Vehicles Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

