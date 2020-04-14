Ortho And Osteobiologics Sales Projections Forecast Positive Growth Through 2016 – 2024

Ortho and Osteobiologics are substances which promote healing in bones and bone related disorders. They help in improving bones, treating fractures, tendons and ligaments. The only difference in orthobiologics and osteobiologics is, orthobiologics are made from the substances which are naturally present in the body and Osteobiologics is part of engineered materials or osteoconductive materials. In today’s hectic world, people are facing bone disorders giving rise to problems such as bone infections, osteoporosis, and osteonecrosis etc., thus the market for orthobiologics and osteobiologics is growing rapidly to improve the quality of life. Osteoporosis is majorly observed in elderly where bones weaken due to aging and thus lead to lowering the ability to move.

Orthobiologics include therapeutic peptides, proteins, antibodies, growth factors and cell-based therapies. Significant developments having be observed over the past few years as it has a risk of heredity on which research is being carried out.

Change in lifestyle such as drinking and smoking habits, consumption of junk food and products with major salt content are some factors driving this market. Due to the advanced research facilities, orthobiologics and osteobiologics have enabled treatment for healing the musculoskeletal system than it was available 10 to 15 years ago. Orthobiologics and osteobiologics therapies have promised effective and long-term health for many surgeries and implants. The factors which are holding back this market are the stringent rules and regulations laid by the governments in the particular developed countries also the FDA approvals associated with it. There is further research going on for osteobiologics in foot and ankle surgeries which is expected to be in clinical trials in coming few years.

Ortho and Osteobiologics market is classified separately on the basis of product type, Applications.

Orthobiologics market can be sub-divided on the basis of product type into following:

Stem cells

Bone Grafts

Bone Marrow Aspirate

Others

Based on the product type the Osteobiologics market is sub-divided into following:

Synthetic Bone Grafts

Allografts

Blocks & Strips

Others

Ortho and Osteobiologics Market segment is accelerating along with the success of clinical trials and the FDA approvals going on simultaneously with various upcoming therapies. The populations have shown elevated risks in incidences of arthritis and aging problems associated with geriatric population demanding the advanced healthcare solutions for implants and surgeries. Various therapies are creating awareness about possible benefits from the faster bone healing treatments in the developed and developing countries such as India and China contributing about 40% of world’s population also which are expected to be one the fastest growing economies.

Region-wise the ortho and osteobiologics market shows large market in North America followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America dominates this market due to high prevalence of bone disorders and increasing aging population. Reported cases of arthritis and chronic diseases are also increasing in Asia and its developing countries due to obesity and addictions to alcohol and tobacco. Fracture and growth disorders in children are one of the leading cause of patient morbidity and mortality in the developed and developing economies. Some countries from The U.S. have shown significant and success rate of results is high towards the ortho and osteobiologics therapies.

The companies which operate successfully in the Ortho and Osteobiologics Market are Genzyme Corporation, Stryker, OsteoMed, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Arthrex, Inc., Smith and Nephew and Orthofix International NV.

