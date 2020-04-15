Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market : Huge Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2026
This report researches the worldwide Cementitious Waterproofing market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Cementitious Waterproofing breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Waterproofingcan be explained as the process of making a structure or object waterproof or water-resistantso as to make it unaffected by water under specified conditions such as high moisture areas, internal seepages, rains etc. Only effective waterproofing can resist the inflow of water. The waterproofing materials have got to be used in wet environment as well asunder waterand hence need to be of specific composition and good quality. Cementitious waterproofing are being utilized in building structures (such as decks or wet spots), watercraft, canvas, electronic devices and paper packaging. Cementitious waterproofing provides a high bond strength to both steel and cement. Cementitious waterproofing guarantees concrete in sulphate contaminated ground conditions. It is useful for inside and outside waterproofing of concrete and other mineral substrates. Cementitious waterproofing is profitable for underground structures and furthermore on housetops and decks. The cementitious covering can shield interstates and beachfront structures from chloride and enhance the quality of the sustained bond.
Some factors such as increasing urbanization, demand for compressive and water resistant quality products and growing construction industry act as drivers for the Cementitious Waterproofing industry.
Global Cementitious Waterproofing market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cementitious Waterproofing.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Cementitious Waterproofing capacity, production, value, price and market share of Cementitious Waterproofing in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
AQUAFIN
BASF
Clemons Concrete Coating
Evonik
Fosroc International
Mapei
Pidilite Industries
Polycoat
RPM International
Sika
W.R.Meadows
Grace
Xypex Chemical
Cementitious Waterproofing Breakdown Data by Type
Cementitious Waterproofing
Liquid Waterproofing Membrane
Bituminous Membrane
Bituminous Coating
Polyurethane Liquid Membrane
Cementitious Waterproofing Breakdown Data by Application
Water Treatment Plants
Bridges, Tunnels, Dams, Etc.
Railway & Subway Systems
Sewage Treatment Plants
Marine Cargo Docks And Ports
Parking Structures
Others
Cementitious Waterproofing Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Cementitious Waterproofing Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Cementitious Waterproofing capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Cementitious Waterproofing manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cementitious Waterproofing :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
