Global CIGS Thin-Film Solar Cells Market Scope by Demand, Trends to Expand Significantly by 2026

This report presents the worldwide CIGS Thin-Film Solar Cells market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

CIGS stands for copper indium gallium selenide, it is a thin film solar cell that is used to convert sun rays into electrical energy. CIGS thin film solar cells are manufactured by the process of depositing a thin layer of indium, copper, selenide and gallium on plastic backing or glass, having electrodes on the back and front to collect current. CIGS has a high absorption coefficient and absorbs sunlight strongly, so a thin film of this material is required to obtain the same electric energy as that of semiconductor materials. The thin-film photovoltaic technologies consists of three mainstreams namely amorphous silicon, cadmium telluride and CIGS. Like other materials in the thin-film photovoltaic technologies, CIGS is also flexible, that allows them to get deposited on the flexible substrates. Also the best performance of the solar cells comes from the glass deposited cells, as all the technologies use high temperature depositions. The performance of polysilicon-based panels are higher than these glass based technologies of solar cells, though advances in CIGS low temperature deposition is trying to erase these performance difference up to a great extent. CIGS Thin-film solar cells market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period.

The increasing market of solar panels and cost efficiency of electricity generated by solar panels as compared to other sources of energy is driving the CIGS thin-film solar cells market. Also the increased efficiency of CIGS thin film solar cells and the reduced time required to produce the electricity as compared to its counterparts technologies is further contributing in the growing CIGS thin-film solar cells market. Moreover, the rising concerns amongst people for environmental safety is bolstering the CIGS thin-film solar cells market.

The CIGS Thin-Film Solar Cells market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for CIGS Thin-Film Solar Cells.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Trina Solar

Tata Power Solar Systems

Suniva

SolarWorld

Pionis Energy Technologies

JinkoSolar Holding

Borg

Alps Technology

Itek Energy

CIGS Thin-Film Solar Cells Breakdown Data by Type

1-2 Micro Meters

2-3 Micro Meters

3-4 Micro Meters

CIGS Thin-Film Solar Cells Breakdown Data by Application

Automobiles

Electronics And Electrical

Energy And Power

Others

CIGS Thin-Film Solar Cells Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

CIGS Thin-Film Solar Cells Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global CIGS Thin-Film Solar Cells status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key CIGS Thin-Film Solar Cells manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of CIGS Thin-Film Solar Cells :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of CIGS Thin-Film Solar Cells market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

