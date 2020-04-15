Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market by Key Driver, Challenges and Opportunities 2026

This report presents the worldwide Nondestructive Testing Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Nondestructive testing (NDT) is the application of measurement techniques to identify defect and discontinuity in material, component, or structure.

The market growth is supplemented by the increase in stringent safety government regulations across different geographical regions owing to rise in incidence of infrastructure failures and need for extending the life of obsolete infrastructure and maintenance optimization by various industries for efficient operations and quality/safety assurance.

North America dominated the global non-destructive testing equipment market, accounting for 35.77% of the overall market. Huge investments in energy verticals such as oil and gas are majorly driving the market growth in North America.

The automotive industry is likely to contribute a large share to market revenues in Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region through the forecast period.

The Nondestructive Testing Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nondestructive Testing Equipment.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

General Electric

Olympus

Fujifilm

Eddyfi

Pfinder

Nikon

Ashtead

Sonatest

Bosello High Technology

Magnaflux

Socomore and Zetec

Yxlon

Mistras

Nondestructive Testing Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

By Testing Method

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiography Testing

Visual Inspection Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing

Eddy-Current Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Others (Thermography Testing, Acoustic Emission, Terahertz Imaging, and Infrared Testing)

By Technique

Volumetric Examination

Surface Examination

Others (Integrity Examination, and Condition Monitoring)

Nondestructive Testing Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Oil & Gas

Energy & power

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & transportation

Infrastructure

Others

Nondestructive Testing Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Nondestructive Testing Equipment Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Nondestructive Testing Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Nondestructive Testing Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nondestructive Testing Equipment :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Nondestructive Testing Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

