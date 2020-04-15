Global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market Set For Rapid Growth & Trend, By 2026

Sodium bicarbonate, commonly known as baking soda, has witnessed an increased consumption in the pharmaceutical sector. Pharma grade sodium bicarbonate is used as a pH buffering agent for electrolyte replenishing, systemic alkalizer and in topical cleansing solutions. Within the pharma grade sodium bicarbonate market, sodium bicarbonate is mainly utilised as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and as an excipient to treat hemodialysis, metabolic acidosis, uncontrolled diabetics, extracorporeal circulation of blood, cardiac arrest and other severe primary lactic acidosis.

The growing consumption of sodium-based medicines across the globe owing to the high geriatric population has fuelled demand for pharma grade sodium bicarbonate.

According to the market analysis, North America is anticipated to lead the global pharma grade sodium bicarbonate market and is expected to hold 25% share by the end of 2025, owing to the steady growth of the pharmaceuticals industry in the region coupled with the high adoption of APIs.

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate.

This report researches the worldwide Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate capacity, production, value, price and market share of Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Solvay

Tata Chemicals

Novacarb (Novacap Group)

Tosoh

GHCL Limited

Dr. Paul Lohmann

Natural Soda

CIECH

Jost Chemical

Tianjin Chengyuan Chemical

Weifang Hongyuan Chemical

Tronox Alkali Corporation

Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Breakdown Data by Type

Fine

Coarse

Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Breakdown Data by Application

API

Excipients

Antacids

Haemodialysis

Tablet Coating

Toothpaste

Others

Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

