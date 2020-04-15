Global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market Set For Rapid Growth & Trend, By 2026
Sodium bicarbonate, commonly known as baking soda, has witnessed an increased consumption in the pharmaceutical sector. Pharma grade sodium bicarbonate is used as a pH buffering agent for electrolyte replenishing, systemic alkalizer and in topical cleansing solutions. Within the pharma grade sodium bicarbonate market, sodium bicarbonate is mainly utilised as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and as an excipient to treat hemodialysis, metabolic acidosis, uncontrolled diabetics, extracorporeal circulation of blood, cardiac arrest and other severe primary lactic acidosis.
The growing consumption of sodium-based medicines across the globe owing to the high geriatric population has fuelled demand for pharma grade sodium bicarbonate.
According to the market analysis, North America is anticipated to lead the global pharma grade sodium bicarbonate market and is expected to hold 25% share by the end of 2025, owing to the steady growth of the pharmaceuticals industry in the region coupled with the high adoption of APIs.
Global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate.
This report researches the worldwide Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate capacity, production, value, price and market share of Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Solvay
Tata Chemicals
Novacarb (Novacap Group)
Tosoh
GHCL Limited
Dr. Paul Lohmann
Natural Soda
CIECH
Jost Chemical
Tianjin Chengyuan Chemical
Weifang Hongyuan Chemical
Tronox Alkali Corporation
Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Breakdown Data by Type
Fine
Coarse
Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Breakdown Data by Application
API
Excipients
Antacids
Haemodialysis
Tablet Coating
Toothpaste
Others
Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Bicarbonate :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
