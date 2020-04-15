Global Sugar Confectionery Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges in 2026
This report studies the global market size of Sugar Confectionery in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sugar Confectionery in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Sugar Confectionery market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Confectionery is the art of making confections, which are food items that are rich in sugar and carbohydrates. Exact definitions are difficult. In general, though, confectionery is divided into two broad and somewhat overlapping categories, bakers’ confections and sugar confections.
Thesugar confectionery marketis in growth at a steady pace on account of the high demand from middle-class consumers. Introduction of new products with innovative flavors & healthy ingredients, increase in gifting trend, and growth in retail market are expected to drive the demand in the near future. In addition, rise in disposable income and increase in population in emerging countries such as China and India is anticipated to augment the market during the analysis period. However, growth in health awareness globally and rise in instances of diabetes are estimated to hamper the sugar confectionery market growth. Key players in the region invest on advertising campaigns and marketing to enhance their brand recognition and influence in the sugar confectionery industry.
In 2017, the global Sugar Confectionery market size was 4590 million US$ and is forecast to 5850 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sugar Confectionery market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Sugar Confectionery include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
The key manufacturers in the Sugar Confectionery include
Ferrara Candy
HARIBO
Mondelez International
Nestle
Perfetti Van Melle
Wrigley
Adams and Brooks Candy
American Licorice
Anthony-Thomas Candy
Market Size Split by Type
Hard-Boiled Sweets
Caramels and Toffees
Gums and Jellies
Medicated Confectionery
Mints
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Dessert
Drinks
Ice Cream
Other
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Sugar Confectionery market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Sugar Confectionery market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Sugar Confectionery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Sugar Confectionery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Sugar Confectionery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sugar Confectionery are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Sugar Confectionery market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
