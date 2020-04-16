Critical Infrastructure Protection Market May Set New Growth Story with Waterfall Security Systems, General Dynamics, Honeywell International, Intergraph Corporation, Huawei and More

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market report has been designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI). Critical Infrastructure Protection Market business report describes CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values and its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. Critical Infrastructure Protection Market business report also endows with the information, statistics, facts and figures which are very helpful for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. This market research report is formulated with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data of Semiconductor industry, Major Players such as Waterfall Security Systems, General Dynamics, Honeywell International, Intergraph Corporation and Huawei, Battrick Consultancy Limited, CBRNe Secure India among others

Moreover, Critical Infrastructure Protection Market report explains better market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. As per the DBMR team predictions cited in this report, the market will grow with a specific CAGR value in the forecast period to 2026.

Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market is expected to reach USD 180.32 billion by 2025, from USD 110.41 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period to 2026.

The global critical infrastructure protection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. In 2018, Huawei announced a critical infrastructure known as OceanStor F V5and FusionCloud 6.3, which enables the SSDs (Solid state drive) and delivering IOPs(Input/output operation) with 1ms speed. In 2017, A new industrial cyber security solution is developed by Honeywell International, which enables the secure used of USB Drives, protects and secure against emerging and current USB-Borne Threats.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Market:

Stringent government regulations and increasing adoption of best practices for CIP.

Threats to physical systems and insider attacks.

Increasing investments by major economies in smart grid technologies.

Complexity in deployment of security infrastructure.

Lack of interoperability between security systems.

Lack of technical expertise and ICS awareness.

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

(GCC Countries and Egypt) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Details of Few Key Market Players are Given Here- Bae Systems, General Dynamics, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Airbus, Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls, Thales Group, Teltronic, Optasense, Motorola Solutions, Emc Corporation, Waterfall Security Systems, General Dynamics, Honeywell International, Intergraph Corporation and Huawei, Battrick Consultancy Limited, CBRNe Secure India among others.

