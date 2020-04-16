Increasing Demand for Acid Regulators to Substantially Surge the Revenues Through the COVID-19 Lockdown Phase

Market Outlook

There has been an increase in demand for additives from food and beverage sector in order to preserve or enhance the flavor, texture, taste or some other qualities of food ingredients. Food additives have a wide range of applications in dairy, beverages, bakery, and confectionary as well as the meat industry. Recently there has been an increase in the use of food additives to stabilize the food product by maintaining the pH of the product. The increased demand for processed food has fuelled the demand for such food additives. Acid regulators are food additives which act as pH control agents and help to maintain the pH of the food ingredient. Acid regulators are popular as a food additive due to its versatile application like preservative, taste enhancer, anti-oxidant, or flavoring agents along with the pH stabilization. Acid regulators may be neutralizing agents, minerals, organic acids, bases or buffering agents. Citric acid, Acetic acid, Lactic acid, Phosphoric acid, and Maleic acid are some of the popular and most widely used acid regulators. Acid Regulators have a great demand from processed food, beverages, as well as bakery and confectionary industry. With the rising demand for processed food and food additives, the acid regulator market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Acid Regulators due to its versatile application in food and beverage industry.

There is a rise in use of acid regulator for its versatile application in various food and beverage industries. The increasing demand for processed and packaged food and beverages is the major driver of acid regulator industry. The increase in disposable income, busy and hectic working schedule has fuelled the demand for processed, ready-to-cook food and thus affecting the acid regulator market in a positive way. Acid regulators are used to add the acid flavor to various foodstuff and increase the organoleptic quality of food. Acid regulator exhibit pH stabilizing and anti-microbial activity and hence are used as preservatives in various processed food products. Acid regulator are also used as antioxidants, stabilizers, emulsifiers or as color retention agents. The demand for acid regulator from beverage industries is rising at a rapid pace with increasing demand for packaged drinks and juices. Acid regulator also plays a major role as stabilizer as well as preservative in production of sauces, jam, condiments. The excessive consumption of acid regulator can cause health issues like nausea, diarrhea or vomiting which is a factor that is restraining the market growth. However, with the increasing demand from various food and beverage industries for their multiple application, the acid regulator market is expected to grow positively in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

Global Acid regulator Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the global Acid regulator market has been segmented as

Citric Acid

Phosphoric acid

Acetic Acid

Maleic Acid

Lactic Acid

Others

On the basis of Application, the global Acid regulator market has been segmented as

Beverages

Sauces, Dressing, and Condiments

Processed Food

Bakery and Confectionary

On the basis of Source, the global Acid regulator market has been segmented as

Natural

Synthetic

Global Acid Regulator Market: Key Players

The global acid regulator market is growing rapidly. Some of the key players of the global acid regulator market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Chemelco International, FBC Industries Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd., ATP Group, Graham Chemical Corporation, and Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. More companies are taking interest to invest in acid regulator due to its increasing demand.

Opportunities for Market Players:

The global acid regulator market is growing rapidly due to its demand from the food and beverage segment, thus creating a wide number of opportunities for market participants. There is an increase in investment by manufacturers in the R&D department in order to find innovative products as well as improvise the technology for large-scale production to meet the rising demand for acid regulators. The introduction of modern techniques of extraction like acetaldehyde oxidation, methanol carbonylation or oxidative fermentation in order to get higher yield as compared to traditional methods. Adaption of such technologies can also help in the reduction in production cost. With the improvisations and innovation in production techniques in order to meet the rising demand, the acid regulator market is expected to grow during the forecast period.