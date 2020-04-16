Internet of Things Testing Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2017 – 2025

The Internet of Things (IoT) concept is gradually starting to proliferate all over the globe. From smart watches to phones, and from smart speakers to entire home assistants, the Internet Things is soon expected to pervade all areas of an individual’s life. Such presence and the expected mushrooming effect of this concept has given way to the Internet of Things testing market.

Phone locking mobile doors, watches advising people to control their diets, and other such scenarios are not too far away in terms of the proliferation of this concept. An IoT device is any device that can communicate with another device connected to the Internet, as well as with an IoT hub. Motion detecting camera, wearables, GPS, smart lock, and several others are key examples of these devices. The IoT hub could be a mobile app or a server that can collect data from these devices. Exchange and analysis of this data, will in turn provide the users with meaningful output, which is the key point in IoT theory.

There are several reasons why people are turning towards IoT devices, and this puts a greater onus on developing better testing methods. Incorporation of smart living concepts developed amongst communities is a primary reason why the market is gaining an impetus. This is mainly because, many people have now realized that benefits provided by using devices that work on the concept of Internet of Things. Secondly, numerous lightweight protocols are used that can enable exchange of data even in less bandwidth. This means that IoT testing has a wide potential of being used even in remote and underdeveloped regions, where bandwidth available might not be strong.

Advanced growth of nano-technologies and integrated/embedded systems, developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning are some other factors that are highly expected to make the market grow rampantly in the upcoming future.

Global Internet of Things Testing Market: Overview

The concept of the Internet of things (IoT) promises to be a boon for a number of sectors, primarily aiding to improving the means by which things are done, enhance communication modes, and offer radically better ways of computing. With growing ubiquity of smartphones and other connection-compatible devices, the IoT has the potential to affect our everyday activities and work seamlessly with digital ecosystems. With IoT, machine-to-machine (M2M) communication can be achieved to check of the efficiency on the real-time, develop multiple protocols on top of each other, develop and harness new technologies such as embedded systems, cloud computing, and big data, and support concepts of smart living things. Consequently, the demand in the global Internet of things testing market is projected to multiply at a highly impressive CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Global Internet of Things Testing Market: Key Trends

Enterprises across the world are resiliently looking for methods to add flexibility to their infrastructure and find more efficient ways to develop, test, and manage their applications. While there are various software and services that aid in planning, co-ordination, and implementation, there remains a need for an automated testing tool that can examine IoT application at every node and make sure that the performance is optimum. In addition to that, the rapid adoption of mobile apps by various companies to manage their end users is already turning into a strong market for IoT testing to justify mobile devices for their performance, functionalities, usability, and security.

Some of the other key factors augmenting the demand in the global Internet of things are: advent of microservices, which is inspiring the development of improved IoT applications, growing need for IP testing owing to increasing number of IoT devices, increasing importance of DevOps, growing demand for the shift left testing of IoT applications, and growing usage of API monitoring. On the other hand, data security concerns, need to destroy older versions of apps, lack of a consistent standard for interoperability and interconnectivity, need to test every possible input or variable, issues pertaining to scalability of the systems and applications, and other operational challenges are obstructing the market from attaining its true peak.

Global Internet of Things Testing Market: Market Potential

The emerging concept of software defined application platforms and controllers, advent of aligned management strategies that is promoting organizations to formulate strategic initiatives, and growing usage of these testing processes for service virtualization will open new revenue avenues of the vendors of this market.

Based on testing type, the global IoT testing market can be segmented into performance testing, functional testing, security testing, network testing, usability testing, and compatibility testing. On the basis of service, this market can be bifurcated into professional services and managed services. Application-wise, the market for IoT testing can be classified into capillary networks management, smart building and home automation, vehicle telematics, smart utilities, smart healthcare, and smart manufacturing.

Global Internet of Things Testing Market: Regional Outlook

The developed country of the U.S. has a strong adoption rate of new technologies and a number of pioneer companies of the IoT testing market come from this country. These two factors will ensure North America remains the most profitable region for the vendors of the global Internet of things testing market.

Global Internet of Things Testing Market: Competitive Landscape

HCL, Infosys, SmartBear Software, Capgemini, TCS, and Cognizant are some of the key companies currently ahead of the curve in the global IoT testing market.

