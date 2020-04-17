Demand for Led Kits Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

LED kits are simple semiconductor that blocks the flow of electrical current in one direction and allows it in other direction. The LED kits do not require any modification for installation and they are 100 percent ready to plug and play. The benefits of using these kits is that it can be up to 80% more efficient in producing light than ordinary bulbs. The LED kits contain no mercury, they produce very little heat and they can produce enormous amount of light. These kits are configured in the form of thin, flexible printed circuit boards (PCB), with resistors attached to it. These LED kits are available in different variations such as very less bright configuration suitable for accent lighting and another very bright configuration to light an entire room. Moreover, these LED kits can also be configured for any color or usable wavelength, desirable for any business project or residential purpose. In addition, the LED kits can also be made to change color using a RGB controller or a tri-chip. Hence the LED kits can create a combination of million colors using the three basic colors.

LED Kits Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing awareness among users about the longer lifespan of LED kits is driving the growth of the market

Initially LED kits were used only for certain specific purposes, and had not entered into the main stream applications. But now with the increasing usage of these kits in LED displays, digital signage or large screens, the market is growing significantly. The LED kits market has also gained momentum from the emergence of LED kits in general lighting solutions. Moreover, considering the longevity of LED kit’s life span, the total cost incurred on them is less compared to those of CFL’s. Thus the LED kits market is expected to surpass the CFL market in coming period. Thus it is a crucial factor driving the growth of the LED kits market.

Increasing government expenditure on public infrastructure is anticipated to propel the growth of the LED kits market

Furthermore, customers can choose from the fully assembled LED kits or components only. Wherein the customers can prepare LED kits on their own, with the video tutorials, step-by-step instructions and wiring schematics provided with the DIY (Do It Yourself) kits. LED kits are one of the most energy efficient lighting sources, thus users have started replacing their current lighting applications with these kits to reduce the massive pool of energy usage. Thus it is another factor fuelling the growth of the LED kits market.

However, LED kits require more precise heat and electricity management than other lighting solutions and initial cost of these kits is somewhat higher than other solutions. Thus these are the major factors hindering the growth of the LED kits market.

LED Kits Market: Segmentation

The LED Kits market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

The market is segmented on the basis of type:

Single Color LED kits

Dynamic Tunable white LED kits

RGB color changing LED kits

The market is segmented on the basis of applications:

Residential

Architectural

Commercial

Industrial

LED Kits Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players in LED kits market are Lumileds Holding B.V., Cree Lighting, LEDtronics, Inc., My Sunlight, Amtech Systems, Inc., LSI Industries Inc., Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc., Orion Energy Systems, Inc., Energy Focus, Inc., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Super Bright LEDs Inc., Phillips Lighting Holding BV and others.

Following are some key strategies and developments in the global LED kits market:

LED kits market participants are integrating upgraded technologies into their products to deliver better products to their customers. Recently Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced a new series of space saving green and blue ultra bright LED kits in compact surface-mount packages with dome lenses. These LEDs are reliable for applications in interior and exterior lighting, backlighting for audio and video equipment, traffic signals and signs, and others.

There are different LED kits providers in the markets of various regions, where some players are working in partnership. For instance, Lumileds Holding B.V. partnered with Legrand North America, LLC to accelerate adoption of tunable white LED lighting.

LED Kits Market: Regional overview

Geographically, majority of the prominent LED kits manufacturers are headquartered in North America and Western Europe. Thus Western Europe and North America are holding the highest market share of the LED kits market among all the regional market. It is expected that the LED kits would be accepted as integral part of the digitalized household, thus the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is has a huge potential for LED kits market. Increasing activities in the Asia Pacific region are contributing significantly to the growth of the market in the region.

The LED Kits market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

